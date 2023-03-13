"Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production... India's Glory with 2 women," said Director Kartiki Gonsalves as she accepted the award for 'Elephant Whisperers' under the category of Best Short Documentary at the Academy Awards 2023.

The award was presented by Pedro Pascal. 'The Elephant Whisperers' was nominated in the 'Documentary Short Film Category' against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

Guneet Monga who produced the film took to her social media handle and wrote: "We just won the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering (red heart and elephant emoticons)". Kartiki in her speech said, "Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby! Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching.... The future is audacious and the future is here. Let's go! Jai hind" [sic]

About Elephant Whisperers

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. It presents the story of an indigenous couple and their bond with an orphaned elephant, Raghu, and how they dedicatedly work to ensure the elephant's recovery and survival and eventually develop affection and love for the majestic creature.

Set against the background of life in the wild spaces of south India, 'The Elephant Whisperers' highlights the beauty of exotic wildlife, unforgettable wild spaces, and the people and animals who share this space.

The short documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves and is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.