Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marriage has hit a rough patch, the actor who is known for his acting mettle was time and again questioned about his personal life and his behaviour towards his family after his estranged wife Aaliya took to her social media to share a video and make an appeal to the public. She also accused Nawazuddin of rape.

Nawaz and Aaliya part ways

It had all started when the actor's mother had filed an FIR against her. One thing led to the other and the actor's lawyers even claimed that his and Aaliya's marriage was not valid since she had not sought a divorce from her former husband. The actor has also claimed the children's custody. Time and again, Aaliya on social media appeared to Nawaz fans and claimed how his estranged husband ruined her kid's life along with hers.

After all the public mudslinging recently, Aaliyah claimed she has no issues with Nawazuddin now as he has 'solved some things' and she and her children are happily settled in Dubai.

However, the media was keen on sharing another side of the story and quizzed Nawaz about his divorce and claims by his estranged wife. During the promotions of his film, he told ETimes that often a person about whom a rumour is spread is generally taken to be a villain by people.

He said, "You can't do anything about a rumour. It has happened even earlier that one rumour was spread by someone purposely to make a person into a villain. The way a rumour spreads, others also keep adding fuel to the fire and people start believing it. Thus, the person in question becomes a villain. By the time the truth comes out, his career is over. Everyone is in their shell. Agar ek ki pit rahi hai, toh sab maze le rahe hai (Everyone takes pleasure out of a person's misery)."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's former wife Aaliya Siddiqui shares a picture with an unnamed man and says that the relationship is beyond friendship

However, on Monday, Aaliya dropped a picture with her beau sipping coffee, and having a gala time. Along with the mushy picture, she asserted that she has the right to be happy and live her life.

"It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don't I have the right to be happy?" wrote Aaliya as she announces the new man in her life.

But her new relationship and the emotional note didn't seem to impress the netizens as they slammed her for moving on so quickly and accused her of ruining Nawazuddin's life. Some even termed her a "gold digger".

A user wrote, "Bahut nautanki karti ho tum" (You do a lot of drama).

Another wrote, "Slow clap for those who were blaming Nawaz."

The third one wrote, "Nice is liye itna sab drama ki .... Shame on you." (That's what you did all this drama).

Martail staus of Nawaz and Aaliya

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Aaliya said, "No, the divorce is not official yet. The court has asked us to solve our problems mutually as it is a matter of our children's lives. The court has been extremely supportive, they are doing everything to help our family. The judge has also taken a good decision where they have told our children that they can stay wherever they feel comfortable, whether it is in Dubai or in India. The court has asked to mutually resolve it."