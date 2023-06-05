Who said Bollywood celebs can't be friends Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the newest BFFs in tinsel town. The girls got pally at Akshay Kumar-led The Entertainers tour that began on March 5, 2023. Mouni and Disha have been spotted partying and doing dinners. On Sunday, Disha Patani, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Mandira Bedi, Zarah Khan, Remo D'souza among others graced their presence at the grand launch party of Mouni Roy's new restaurant - Badmaash.

Inside Mouni Roy's exquisite new restaurant

Bollywood's new best friends Disha Patani and Mouni Roy turned up the heat on social media. Disha Patani looked smoking hot in a pastel blue mini-dress and Mouni Roy dazzled in a black figure-hugging dress.

However, the actresses were trolled for their outfits. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Mouni can be seen covering Disha's cleavage.

A user wrote, "Khud aise kapde pehen ke ayenge fir baal se chipayengi if u had noticed Mouni." (She herself has worn such a bold dress and is trying to hide her bestie's cleavage with her hair).

Another mentioned, "Anyone saw @imouniroy hide her best friend @dishapatani chest with hair , it's Called caring and kind women!"

The third user wrote, "Lol the way mouni covering disha's cleav*ge with hair...arre wo khud dikhane ke liye aayi hai tumhare jaise!" (She herself has come to flaunt her boobs).

Mouni Roy got protective of Disha and held her hands tightly to save her from getting mobbed by an unruly crowd

Mouni and Disha also posed together for the paparazzi and sent their fans into a frenzy. However, Disha was getting mobbed by fans as she was making an exit. However, bestie Mouni came to her rescue.

For the unversed, "Badmaash is a new multi-outlet restaurant chain owned by the Bengaluru entrepreneur, Dawn Thomas. Mouni is the co-owner of the Mumbai restaurant located in Andheri.