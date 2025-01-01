Shalini Passi is everywhere. From TV shows, chat shows, brand endorsements; the diva keeps trending every now and then. The art connoisseur and entrepreneur gained the limelight after her stint in Bollywood Wives vs Fabulous Lives. The diva made headlines and overshadowed all her other co-stars in the web series.

So much so, that from Laughter Chefs to Bigg Boss, Shalini has been invited every year. Apart from her luxurious lifestyle, super extravagant outfits; Shalini also makes news for her beauty. The diva has a charming face and can give models a run for their money with her physique and style.

While the diva had earlier clarified that her skin and face is completely natural, she has now reacted to the rumours of getting a hair transplant. The diva has luscious black hair, which many speculated was because of a transplant. But, Shalini has now quashed the rumours saying she is blessed to have such a beautiful hair by birth.

Shalini clears the air

"Some odd, bizarre things I read about myself include claims that I've had a hair transplant. And yeah, that was very funny because everybody in my family and my friends know that I've had long hair for the longest time," she told Bombay Times.

"I've shaved my hair four times, and it always grows back. The texture of my hair is the same as it has always been like that, it is not what people claim it to be. I'm just blessed to have good hair," she further added.

Shalini had also revealed that she doesn't style or think about her hair much as she ultimately goes on to donate it at Tirupati. However, by God's mercy and blessings, the diva claims it soon grows back.