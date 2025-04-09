Shalini Pandey is at an all-time high; she has been delivering back-to-back great performances on screen and is receiving a lot of appreciation from critics and fans alike. The actress who made her debut with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Arjun Reddy' in 2017 has over the years garnered a massive fan following pan-India. Fans absolutely loved it when she was paired with Vijay Deverakonda and her pairing with Ranveer Singh for 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Junaid Khan in 'Maharaj' too was celebrated. The actress recently mentioned that she would like to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor next.

The actress recently in an interview with Instant Bollywood spoke highly about Ranbir Kapoor, complimented his screen presence and expressed her desire to romance with him onscreen. She mentioned that his screen presence is absolutely magical and when he performs he has his way to captivate people with his acting prowess.

Shalini said, "Ranbir Kapoor is one actor that I'm dying to romance onscreen. Just to have, you know, work with him, because he's just been an actor jo mujhe lagta hai jo magical hai yaar screen pe (he is an actor who I think is magical on screen). I don't know what he does. Maybe he does not even move his face but his eyes are just amazing to watch. Toh jab aap unko screen pe dekhte ho aapko lagta hai ke, I don't know, just he's expressing something jo aapke dil tak pohonch raha hai (So when you see him on screen you feel that, I don't know, just he's expressing something which is reaching your heart). She further added, "Toh I think, to experience that high, I would love to be his co-actor."

Very surprisingly, many a time, Shalini has been compared to Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt. Ever since Shalini started to gain fame, netizens have often expressed that she has an uncanny resemblance with Alia. While Alia has never shared her thoughts on this comparison, Shalini, a while back, mentioned that she admires Alia but is not in favour of the comparison.

In terms of work, Shalini was last seen in 'Dabba Cartel' alongside Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Sai Tamhankar, Anjali Anand and Nimisha Sajayan. As per speculation, she will next be seen in 'Idly Kadai' opposite Dhanush.