One of the most awaited series - Dabba Cartel - is finally here! Starring stalwarts like Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Gajraj Rao and Jisshu Sengupta; the series landed on Netflix on March 1. And ever since then, there has been an outpour of people reviewing and dropping in their glorious comments for the show. Dabba Cartel also stars Sai Tamhankar, Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Lilette Dubey and Nimisha Sajayan.

The show has received massive thumbs up from critics and the audience. Let's take a look at the reviews on social media.

Social media reactions

"Hats off to #DabbaCartel team for putting together this cast. Each and every one is perfectly cast for their role, and equally excellent. The show has its dull patches, but you just can't look away - there is so much acting brilliance in every frame," wrote a user.

"#DabbaCartel is a must-watch! The best part? They didn't drag the series unnecessarily, keeping it tight and engaging. No dull moments, just pure entertainment! Highly recommend it," another user wrote.

"In DabbaCartelOnNetflix, Jyotika showcases her versatility by portraying Varuna, a character with grey shades. She has truly embodied the role. This phase of her career is thrilling, and her bold act in #DabbaCartel is the perfect icing on the cake!" a fan commented.

Glorious reviews

"What a fun, thrilling ride this show is! I liked the casting of #DabbaCartel, and just one episode into the show and Mala aka @NimishaSajayan became my fav character from the show. just too good!!!! What a fun screen presence!" another fan wrote.

"Absolutely loved #DabbaCartel, just couldn't stop praising #ShabanaAzmi in every scene. Also didn't know #NimishaSajayan was such a brilliant actor. The web-series has 7 episodes (with wacky & fun BGM) and not a single minute got us bored. Totally justifies the superb casting," opined an audience member.

"#DabbaCartel is an absolute banger! And it's even better with Nimisha and Jyotika being stupendously good. Nimisha steals the show effortlessly, such a refreshing change after the monotonous roles she's been handed in Malayalam," another person commented.

"Hats off to the writers, Vishnu Menon & Bhavna Kher. To Farhan, Ritesh, Team Excel & Dabba Cartel - not since Walter White & Jesse Pinkman's last batch of crystal meth has Netflix offered up a crime and drugs drama quite this addictive," read a comment.

"Packed with sharp writing & powerhouse performances, Dabba Cartel is gripping and entertaining. I do hope that @FarOutAkhtar puts Don 3 on hold and focuses on season two of this series. 8/10 #DabbaCartel #DabbaCartelOnNetflix," another comment read.