On Thursday, the makers of Netflix's Dabba Cartel hosted a special screening for their film. The star-studded affair was attended by several celebrities. Dabba Cartel features Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

The special screening was graced by the lead cast and several industry veterans, including Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Emraan Hashmi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar, among others.

Dabba Cartel screening: Rekha radiates joy in a saree, flaunts sindoor, poses with manager Farzana, hugs, kisses Shabana Azmi

However, it was veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Rekha who stole the spotlight with their elegance and grace.

The two icons opted for classic sarees and radiated timeless charm. Several pictures and videos from the screening have gone viral. In one clip, Shabana Azmi and Rekha are seen warmly hugging and engaging in a lively conversation.

For the event, Rekha dazzled in a beautiful beige and gold silk saree. She also wore sindoor and completed her look with tinted sunglasses and gold block heels. She accessorized with a gold potli bag, gold bangles, rings, and statement earrings.

Shabana Azmi looked radiant in a red saree with gold borders paired with a matching blouse featuring half sleeves, a demure U-neckline, and gold detailing.

She styled her saree with silver and gold jewelry, including a choker necklace, gold and red bangles, and pearl-adorned drop earrings. She tied her hair in a bun adorned with colorful flowers. Her makeup included a matching red bindi, a hint of blush, and kohl-lined eyes. She completed her elegant look with black strappy sandals.

Among the many viral moments from the night, a particular clip has caught attention, showing Shabana Azmi calling Rekha's manager, Farzana, to pose with them.

For those unfamiliar, Rekha's manager, Farzana, is often seen by her side, ensuring her safety and escorting her securely once the cameras stop flashing.

Bollywood and TV stars were not the only ones in attendance—South superstar Suriya also arrived to support his wife, Jyotika.

Suriya kept it casual in a dark brown shirt paired with blue jeans, accessorized with stylish sunglasses and light brown footwear. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi, making for a charming moment.

About Dabba Cartel

Dabba Cartel, starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and Anjali Anand in lead roles, is now streaming on Netflix. The seven-episode series had a promising trailer, but unfortunately, it fails to leave a lasting impact. With very few high points to keep viewers engaged, the show struggles to hold attention.