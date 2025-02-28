Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of his recently released film Chhaava. The actor, who essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Mahraj, has shattered all box office records. The film has now minted Rs 400 at the global box office.

Despite its massive success, Vicky continues to leave no stone unturned in promoting his film. Amid several promotional videos, one particular clip has gone viral, showing Vicky Kaushal playing with a child. In the video, he is seen playfully interacting with the kid.

Vicky Kaushal's Adorable Banter with Kids Breaks the Internet

Upon seeing the video, fans of Vicky and Katrina have started manifesting the couple's future offspring. Many believe it's time they become parents, as Vicky appears to be a natural, hands-on father. Take a look at what fans have to say!

A user said, "That is so cute! Vicky Kaushal is so adorable with the kids.."

Another user said, "Hoping Vicky and Katrina become parents soon.."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif recently took a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law. An avid social media user, Katrina often shares candid pictures and videos from her daily life.

Katrina Kaif posts pictures from 'perfect' vacation in Austria

On Wednesday, she posted a series of pictures from her stay at a health resort in Austria. The images are serene and breathtaking, featuring Katrina in pool-wearing swimwear. In another photo, she is seen wearing a black cap and a brown jacket, with snow-clad mountains in the background. She also shared scenic snapshots of her hotel.

One of the pictures from the hotel lobby caught fans' attention, as a table card displayed her name as "Mrs. Katrina Kaif."

In the caption, she wrote, "That time again at #mayrlifealtausse ... the amazing tranquility and beauty of this place always surprises me .. the stunning snow clad mountain walks with the sound of ice melting in the lake .... Time truly comes to a stand still and I always seem to find a moments of clarity which can otherwise sometimes be elusive...Such a wonderful team who make you feel like family and a truly gifted .....a perfect reset... @mayrlife_official"

Recently, Vicky opened up about how Katrina supported him while he was shooting for Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal, "There were intense scenes, sometimes there were action scenes. So, once you are home after 12 hours of shooting, you just fall on the bed. Whatever time was there for personal life, it was little. Katrina being from the same industry, she understands that when intense parts like these are there, then some space is required. So, she was very kind, sweet and patient. I don't bring the characters home but I used to get a bit quiet because the mind is in that zone, it keeps on going what I did today and what I will do tomorrow. Otherwise, there was not much difference. Everything was pretty normal."