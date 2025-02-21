Shabana Azmi recently confessed that she tried to get Jyothika removed from Dabba Cartel. Shabana's candid confession left the fans of Jyothika shocked and upset. However, her admission that it would have been a wrong call to remove her, prevented the situation from going worse.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Dabba Cartel is the female drug mafia series all set to feature on Netflix on February 28 onwards. Apart from Shabana and Jyothika, the series also stars Gajraj Rao, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Lillete Dubey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

Shabana's confession

Now, it was at the event of the show where Azmi revealed that even Jyothika was unaware of her desire to get the actress removed from the project. "I have tried to remove two girls from this. One of them is Jyothika. She doesn't know about this, but I kept saying, 'Yeh nahin usko lo' (Not her, take someone else)," the Rockky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress said.

She further mentioned that the makers removed to budge and that was the best thing they could have done.

"But these guys told me, 'Do what you want, we won't change her.' I am really grateful now that she's here. Truly. It was my mistake. It would have robbed me of the pleasure of working with you," she concluded.

Jyothika gushes over Shabana

On the other hand, Jyothika too has been gushing over sharing screen space with Shabana Azmi. "Just standing with Shabana Azmi ma'am, observing her as an actor, has sort of made me a much better actor. The first frame that I saw of myself with her while dubbing for this, I had goosebumps… I was like, 'Am I sharing screen space with the Shabana Azmi?' I haven't been this excited with a male actor...This is a very special one for me," she added.