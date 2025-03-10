Jyotika and Suriya are often termed as absolute couple goals by their fans and followers. They are indeed one of the most loved couples in the Indian film fraternity. Every time they are spotted together or the celebrity duo posts a picture with one another, netizens have an aww-worthy moment. However, what they are most appreciated about is how both of them have always stood by one another and have been through it all together. Recently, Jyotika took it upon herself to defend the terrible box office numbers that Suriya's 'Kanguva' had, and she also spoke about the criticism it received.

Ahead of Kanguva's release, there was a lot of hype going on around the film, it had literally become the talk of the town. Sadly, the talk never reflected into success at the box office. Directed by Siva, this epic fantasy starred Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in titular and pivotal roles. Based on reports by Sacnilk, the film was made on a budget of ₹ 300-350 crore, but unfortunately, the film only went on to collect ₹ 106.25 crores worldwide. This, of course, led the film to be called one of the biggest disasters in the Tamil film industry in recent years. On the Puja Talwar Show, Jyotika shared her thoughts on what it felt like when her husband's film tanked at the box office.

She said, "I just have a problem with bad films. I have seen an immense number of commercial bad films down South that have done really well (box office-wise) and have been reviewed large-heartedly."

Jyotika further added, "So when it came to my husband's film, I felt it was reviewed quite harshly. Maybe there were portions that weren't good, but overall, a lot of effort was put in. It was one of a kind. But when I saw harsher reviews for this film than for some pathetic ones, that got to me. I was more upset with the media for not being aware."

This was not the first time that Jyotika had defended the box office failure of Kanguva. In November last year, when critics were lashing out at Suriya, Jyotika took it upon herself to put out a statement on her social media, standing tall by her husband's side and supporting him in those trying times. She had penned a note to show her solidarity. However, while she showed her love for her husband in the caption, she did not step back from mentioning all the things she did not like in the film.

In a part of that long note, she mentioned, "I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife -Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema.So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward.Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn't work n the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Indian films, so that's only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it's just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs.But to be true, it's an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work n execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema."

Suriya and Jyothika's love story began on the sets of 'Poovellam Kettuppar', a film that was released back in 1999. After dating for quite some time, the duo decided to tie the knot in 2006 and moved their base from Mumbai to Chennai. The celebrity duo today are parents to two beautiful children.