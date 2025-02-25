Jyothika and Suriya are one of the most loved couples in the Indian film fraternity; fans and followers are absolutely in awe of them. The two of them are sheer couple goals, and their love for each other is truly inspiring. Jyothika was away from the limelight for a long time and came back to the big screen with Srikanth in 2024. Currently, she is busy with promotions for her upcoming Hindi project, 'Dabba Cartel.' The film navigates through the life of five women who, in a turn of events, become a part of a high-stakes drug cartel. This film, in many ways, also explores the idea of sexism and how women are subjected to it.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, the actress who had stepped away from movies after getting married to Suriya in 2006 spoke about her experience with sexism. She candidly admitted that after all these years in the film industry, she still has to face discrimination for being a woman and pointed out that a lot of it happens because she is married to Suriya.

Jyothika said, "It seems like an everyday thing. I'm married to a superstar. So, I face it every now and then, till date. I see it happening even during interviews."

She further explained, "If I say that I feel lucky to have married Suriya, people say that he's a really nice guy. If he says that he feels lucky to have married a nice woman, it suddenly becomes something like Suriya is such a nice guy that he's thinking of his wife. You experience casual sexism even when it comes to materialistic things. I may buy a car but someone else is supposed to press the button and check the features out. It's now a part of daily life. There are hundreds of instances that I can point out."

This sort of discrimination that has come her way has also made her question her own identity. She almost hinted that she determined her career path because of people constantly questioning her identity.

Jyothika mentioned, "Sometimes, it reaches a level where you may have an identity crisis. A woman's search for her identity also nudges one to take a lot of decisions and make choices on their own. That's also how I chose my career path."

Suriya and Jyothika's love story began on the sets of 'Poovellam Kettuppar', a film that was released all the way back in 1999. After dating for a bit, the duo tied the knot in 2006 and moved their base from Mumbai to Chennai.