This season of Bigg Boss is full of high-octane drama. Every week, the contestants are stirring new controversy. Despite makers telling time and again that physical violence is not allowed, housemates in Bigg boss 16 are getting into massive physical fights over trivial issues.

Last week, we saw Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare enter into a massive verbal spat, which led to Archana almost strangling Shiv's neck, and now Shalin and MC Stan will have a major showdown. Reportedly, the fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan was so intense that, MC Stan almost hit Shalin with a vase.

Tina slips, and Shalin takes care of her' what happened next will blow your mind!

It so happened that, last night Tina slipped and injured her ankle as she was not able to walk, Shalin was trying to treat her and was pressing Tina's feet. Stan intervened and said let the doctor treat her not you. Stan then abused Shalin. Shalin spoke badly about Stan's mother. Both Stan and Shalin started to argue over it, in the heat of the moment, Stan took the vase and ran towards Shalin, Stan almost hit Shalin with a vase, but it didn't hurt him.

In fact, housemates intervene and try to stop the fight by asking both MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot to calm down. Seeing both Stan and Shalin fighting Bigg Boss calls them into the confession room and spoke to them about the situation.

As it's Shukravar Ka Vaar, it will be interesting to see Salman Khan discuss the violence in the house.

#WeStandbyMCStan trends on Twitter

Meanwhile, MC Stan's fans come out in support of the rapper. We stand by MC Stand is trending on Twitter.

Shalin said something bad about MC Stan family. Then Mc stan came running towards him lifting a decor item from a nearby table and threw upon shalin. Sajid pulled shalin back. Nimrit, shiv and sumbul stopped Mc stan#bb16 #MCStan #ShalinBhanot #tinadatta #SumbulTauqeerKhan — Lock.Upp_update (@upp_lock) November 17, 2022

A fan said, "Shalin abused & spoke badly about Stan's mother when stan was worried For Tina because shalin was trying to Become doctor while tina was in pain!! If Shalin can poke and abuse stan !! Then Stan running with vase towards. Shalin is also justified !! WE STAND BY STAN."

WE STAND BY STAN — Nishant (@Ft_Nishant_) November 17, 2022

Another user said, "Shalin said something bad about MC Stan family. Then Mc stan came running towards him lifting a decor item from a nearby table and threw upon shalin. Sajid pulled shalin back. Nimrit, shiv and sumbul stopped Mc stan."

MC Stan is a star of #BB16 all youth watching colours tv and #BiggBoss16 only for stan shalin mai tameez nahi hai Tina se bhi batamizi ki hai



WE STAND BY STAN

WE LOVE STAN

P_TOW_BABY — zaiiin5613 (@GhouseP58203367) November 17, 2022

Several BB fans were of the view that this season saw many contestants getting into a physical spat, and violence has reached to an extent that every now and then, someone or the other creates a ruckus. After Archana Gautam, now it's MC Stan.

A user wrote, "Eviction ki jarurat nahi hai iss season. Sab physical violence se he bahar niklenge." (No need for eviction, everyone will be out the way they are engaging in physical violence).

For the unversed, contestants inside the Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.