Bigg Boss house has witnessed many controversies each passing year, this year Archana Gautam was ousted from the house following a physical spat with her co-contestant Shiv Thakare. During the weekend, Archana was back in the house and since then the drama in the house has intensified. Who said contestants couldn't be friends inside the Bigg Boss house? From, friends to foes, to enemies and fights, Bigg Boss house shows a gamut of emotions and relationship changes each day.

Priyanka Choudhary often supports Archana in the house. But as it is Bigg Boss, relationships change in no time, once BFFs have now turned into foes. The latest promo shared by Colors TV's Instagram handle shows friends turning into foes.

Archana Gautam yells at Priyanka Choudhary

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, friends turn into foes as Archana Gautam will be seen getting into an ugly quarrel with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary in the kitchen. A promo of the upcoming episode was shared on the channel Colors' Instagram handle which shows Priyanka and Archana getting into a heated argument.

It all starts with Priyanka in the kitchen cooking alone, when Archana enters and taunts Priyanka that she is just cooking one vegetable and is still slow at it. Archana tells Priyanka not just to eat but even cook properly. She tells Priyanka that she will help her with kitchen chores.

In the heat of the moment, Archana then yells at Priyanka's saying, "Haraam ka mat kha." (Don't eat free food). Archana then starts touching Priyanka's hand and tells her, "Maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana." (Your parents didn't teach you how to cook food, my parents have).

Priyanka replies saying don't go on parents, Ankit Gupta intervenes and tells Archana not to cross the line.

Bigg Boss 16 fans come out in support of Priyanka.

A fan wrote, ""What is this ? Total biasedness ... sorry to say its not entertaining us ... it is irritating us."

Another one said, "All show revolve around pari Archana nahi sudhregi." (Archana won't change).

Contestants in the house

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Mc Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot are the participants of the show.