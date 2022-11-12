Each day, the drama intensifies inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Recently, contestant, Archana Gautam was expelled from the house for getting into a physical spat with co-contestant Shiv Thakare. However, there is a big twist in the game as several reports suggest that the makers plan to get Archana back in the show. Yes, you heard that right.

Archana Gautam to re-enter the house

According to various reports, Archana Gautam will be back in the house. However, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or if she will re-enter at Bigg Boss's demand

Archana was asked to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house after she got into a fight with Shiv Thakre. Archana had said that she would slap him and in rage, she even held Shiv's neck. As per the norms of reality the contestants aren't supposed to indulge in any kind of physical violence.

Well, the twist in the house just doesn't end here, as per a promo shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan announces

In a shocking turn of events, Salman Khan announces that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going home, the moment Salman takes Priyanka's name, Ankit Gupta goes numb and unable to fantom the fact that Priyanka will no longer be there in the show.

The decision by the makers has not only shaken Ankit but also several BB fans. Twitterati says Priyanka owns Bigg Boss 16.

Keep on shining, keep on smiling, don’t lose faith, and don’t lose heart. When you’re crying, just keep trying to remind yourself, you’re a shining star, yes you are.....



We are so Proud of you @PriyankaChaharO



PRIYANKA OWNS BB16 pic.twitter.com/gUKT1RPhup — ?? ?????????〽️ (@heyYou1__) November 12, 2022

She's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, don’t mess with her?



She's not some1 who'll fall for someone's trap, u can’t provoke her until and unless she wants to give it back at your face, she's not someone who'll get physical, she knows how to maintain her dignity❤️



PRIYANKA OWNS BB16 pic.twitter.com/5IG1H8HlPF — ???? ???????? ?????? (@TeamPriyankaFC_) November 12, 2022

Meanwhile, there are several reports that also state that Gori Nigori has been eliminated from the house.

Shanivaar Ka Vaar

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to promote their upcoming film Bhediya on the sets of Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan will interact with the cast of the film and give the actors a fun task. Salman Khan will also be dancing to his favourite tracks along with Varun and Kriti in tonight's episode.

Contestants in the house

Meanwhile, the contestants inside the house are Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta among others. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been evicted from the show.