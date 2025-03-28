Shalin Bhanot is one of the most popular names on the small screen. The former Bigg Boss contestant enjoys a massive fan following. Known for his style statements and daring attitude, Bhanot recently walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week. The actor brought out his A-game and style for designer Niki Mahajan.

Shalin's look and walk

However, not everyone on social media was impressed with his ramp walk. Shalin, who is always a charmer, seemed to have fallen a bit short on impressing his audience this time. Shalin wore a printed beige shirt with floral prints and paired it with a white linen pants.

To add more mystique to the look, the Khatron Ke Khiladi actor wore black boots and a statement golden necklace. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

Social media reactions

"He looks like a gay," wrote a user.

"Joker," another user commented.

"I think constipated," read a comment.

"He is walking like he has hernia," read another comment.

"Why is he walking like that?" asked a social media user.

"Chhapri look and walk" and "Like a monkey" were some more comments on the video.

However, there were many who even praised his style and walking style. Shalin Bhanot was recently in news when Salman Khan hinted at Bigg Boss contestant Esha Singh being more than just "good friends" with the actor.

While Eisha Singh maintained that they were very, very good friends but nothing beyond that, Shalin Bhanot had said that it is good if he gets talked about. After an ugly divorce with his wife, Daljeet Kaur, Shalin was linked with Tina Dutta in BB. However, their romance fizzled out soon after the show ended.