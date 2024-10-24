Popular television actor Dalljiet Kaur, who rose to fame with Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani's starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, got married to Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023. The two tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends.

The actor was previously married to Shalin Bhanot but the two parted ways in 2015, after which Dalljiet claimed that Shalin was abusive and also accused him of domestic violence.

However, Dalljiet Kaur's marriage with Nikhil Patel also went haywire. The actor, who has shifted to Kenya after marriage, returned to India as she caught Nikhil cheating on her.

Ever since the actor came to India with her son Jaydon, she has been speaking her heart out about her divorce from her first husband, Shalin Bhanot, leaving her second husband, Nikhil Patel, and coming back to India.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Dalljiet Kaur said that Shalin Bhanot was not present as a father to their son Jaydon.

She said, "With my ex, there has been zero communication for about a year, or maybe more. He hasn't really reached out so I don't have any communication. I tried to be amicable with him for nine years. Every time he would ask to meet Jaydon, I would never refuse. Very happily I made them meet because I thought it was good for Jaydon. I was very selfish like that. I was more than happy he met Jaydon."

Dalljiet said that Shalin didn't want to know what happened to them in Kenya and why they came back. The actress said, "You don't want to check on your son? You don't want to know what happened from the horse's mouth? You have my number. The world wants to know. You don't want to know? But that's his karma."

Dalljiet also added, "It was always a pattern that he would reach out. I made it a point for him to meet Nikhil. I asked him you come to Kenya, stay with us, it will be good for Jaydon. He said yeah, yeah. And then gaya (absent)."

She added, "The best thing is I don't need support, and I want to tell Mr Bhanot that I do not need your support. But his son needed a call and deserved a call, but he never got that."

"Not a single message, forget about the meeting. It is also very interesting how I don't want anything from him. What will he do? The pain that me and Jaydon are going through is our journey to take," Dalljiet Kaur said.

Netizens slammed Dalljiet Kaur for always blaming the husband. Some even pointed out that it was Dalljiet who took their son to Kenya and changed his surname.

Dalljiet Kaur's estranged husband, Nikhil Patel, claimed that he was not legally divorced from his first wife when he and Dalljiet had a ceremony, a fact that she and her family were aware of. He also added that the divorce arrived in January this year and Dalljiet had already left him by then. He also accused the actor of verbally abusing him.