Aishwarya and Aaradhya attend cousin's birthday; Abhishek Bachchan's absence adds fuel to divorce rumours

Power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are grabbing headlines for their alleged split. The couple who were once seen posing together with their daughter Aaradhya, haven't posed for Shutterbugs for more than a year.

It's been long since Aishwarya and Abhishek have been spotted together. The last time Abhishek and Aishwarya were under the same roof during a public event was at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. At that time, Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aaradhya separately, while Abhishek posed with Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan.

As soon as the video went viral, fans speculated that something was amiss between Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai. Netizens were convinced that there was trouble in Ash-Abhi's paradise. However, the duo haven't addressed anything so far. Abhishek had shut down social media negatively and subtly claimed that everything was fine between him and Aishwarya.

Recently, Aishwarya attended her cousin's birthday party, along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and her mother, Brindya Rai.

In a photo that surfaced online, Aishwarya held Aaradhya closely while posing with her cousins. Aaradhya was dressed in her school jersey for the occasion.

The family photo shows Aish, her daughter, her mother and her cousins but Abhishek was missing.

And once again, Abhishek Bachchan's absence has sparked various reactions on social media, with many users noting that they have split but aren't officially announcing it.

Take a look at the comments

A user said, "I think not officially announcing it is making it a bigger mess. If they announce it the gossip will die down. The speculation right now is what is making more news."

Another mentioned, "I love how everyone is dressed so humbly; nothing too flashy or over the top. It's a cute picture."

The third one said, "Everyone looks very real, normal, and down to earth. Nothing flashy, over the top, or fake."

The fourth one said, "We really need to normalise failed marriages and divorces. People can grow apart without anyone being to blame. It's okay to co-parent happily rather than be miserable just to maintain appearances. On a separate note, this is such a wholesome and homely picture."

Why was Abhishek Bachchan missing?

On October 22, Abhishek returned to Mumbai on Monday after a shoot schedule of Housefull 5. He was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor was accompanied by his good friend and producer Bunty Walia.