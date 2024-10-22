Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is garnering headlines for troubles in his martial life. Several reports claim that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have separated, and there are various conspiracy theories that claim that Aishwarya Bachchan is staying with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at her mother's place.

On Tuesday, a video of Abhishek Bachchan getting angry at paps for chasing him went viral.

The clip shows Abhishek Bachchan exiting Mumbai airport and he walks towards his car with his bodyguards. The actor gets annoyed and irritated with the paparazzi as they chase the actor towards the car, some even hovering around him.

This irked Abhishek and the actor maintained a distance and chose not to interact with them and soon snapped at the paps. He folded his hands and said, "Bas bhaiyya, abhi ho gaya, thank you."

The actor's airport look was on point; he opted for a blue and white tracksuit.

This isn't the first time Abhishek has avoided shutterbugs; earlier, in August, the 48-year-old had avoided the paparazzi when he reached the Mumbai airport with his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and sister, Shweta Bachchan. Abhishek folded his hands in 'namaste' without looking towards them.

Netizens slammed Abhishek Bachchan for his rude behaviour and compared his actions to his mother, Jaya Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Housefull 5

The announcement of his addition to the star-studded film was made earlier this summer.

"Housefull is one of my favourite comedy franchises, and coming back feels like returning home. It's always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors, Akshay and Ritesh. I'm also so excited to collaborate again with my dear friend Tarun Mansukhani. I'm really looking forward to working with him again after Dostana. This is going to be a lot of fun," he said in a press statement.

Housefull 5 is slated to hit the big screen on June 6, 2025.