Shalin Bhanot was spotted by the paps after the weekend episode of Bigg Boss where Salman Khan questioned Eisha Singh's equation with him. The Weekend Ka Vaar had Salman Khan questioning Eisha about her strong bond with Shalin and whether there was something more. Eisha started blushing and said that he is one of her best friends.

This gave wings to netizens who dug out the duo's old posts and pictures with one another. Karanveer Mehra was also seen questioning Eisha if she was the same Eisha who used to speak to Shalin while he was on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The KKK winner said that Shalin used to continuously be on calls with some 'Eisha' during the reality show.

Shalin reacts to paps

However, Eisha kept saying that there are other people with similar names in their circle. Now, Shalin Bhanot was spotted by the paps who questioned the former Bigg Boss star about it. A video by Pinkvilla shows paps asking Bhanot, "Kal ke episode mein aap hi ka naam chal raha tha (You were discussed a lot on yesterday's episode)."

Responding to this, Shalin said, "Yaad kar rahe hain, achhi baat hai" (They are remembering me, it's a good thing).

What had Salman said

"Whose was the last phone call you made before entering the house?" Salman had asked Eisha. "Boyfriend nahi hoga, very close friend hoga, shayad main unko jaanta hoga, nature ke bahut he calm honge, Shalin honge," he further probed.

What Eisha said

"Shalin is only my best friend. We have worked together, so of course, we share a very close bond, but there's nothing more to it. Shalin and I share a close friendship, and I value him deeply. But that's all there is to it," the Bekaboo actress had said.