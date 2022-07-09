Last month, Sony Pictures International Productions announced that it has acquired the film adaptation rights of the first desi superhero 'Shaktimaan'. For the upcoming project, the studio has reportedly joined hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International to recreate the magic in the form of a trilogy.

According to the latest reports, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, might be seen playing the titular character of the first iconic Indian superhero 'Shaktimaan' on the big screen.

India Today reported that Ranveer Singh has been approached to play Shaktimaan in the trilogy film and the 'Padmavaat' actor is apparently quite keen to play the role of the 90s superhero. "Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team," a source told India Today. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers.

India's first superhero

For kids growing up in the 1990s, 'Shaktimaan' played an important role as it was probably the first introduction to a superhero that gave the best of entertainment to those kids. 'Mahabharat' fame actor Mukesh Khanna played the role of 'Shaktiman' in the television series that ruled the small screen from 1997 till the mid-2000s.

The actor was seen playing a dual role: one as the titular superhero and the other as his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, who was a geeky photographer in a media house.

The show also starred actor Surendra Pal in the role of Tamraj Kilvish, who was the main antagonist. Popular artists such as Kitu Gidwani and Vaishnavi Mahant were also a part of the show in pivotal roles. The decision to bring back the people's superhero on the big screen may become a global success for India.

On the professional front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is presently busy shooting with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Meanwhile, the actor has already wrapped up Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' as well. Apart from these, h has also has S Shankar's Anniyan remake in his kitty.