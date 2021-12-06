Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt are not ready to kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The duo would be seen in Karan Johar's grand drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next. Prior to this, Ranveer and Alia had worked together in Gully Boy. The two had even had several lip-lock scenes in the film. But, the duo is not ready to repeat the act for KJo's next.

Why the reluctance?

Written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, and Sumit Roy the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the duo is not ready to lock their lips owing to their real-life commitments. While Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh is married to Deepika Padukone. Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor were in a relationship for a few years before calling it quits.

It has been reported that the duo doesn't want to cross the comfort and boundary which comes after being in a steady relationship. However, Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer and Deepika are often seen partying together. The four of them have also always maintained that there is no negativity or bad blood between them.

When Alia opened up about Deepika

"I don't hold on to things. There's nothing to feel awkward about. If there's an awkward conversation, then, of course, that will spring up some awkwardness," Alia had said on Koffee with Karan. There is nothing to feel bad about and we are all very happy, at peace and content," Alia Bhatt had said about Deepika Padukone on Koffee with Karan.