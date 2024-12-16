Psychological thrillers have always been very fascinating to watch, and Bollywood has given us some jaw-dropping films with unexpected twists, from Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Andhadhun.

Here's a list of some of the handpicked psychological thriller movies on Netflix that you can watch anytime.

1. Shaitaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala

Director: Vikas Behl

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Release Year: 2024

Shaitaan was one of the most celebrated films of 2024. The nail-biting thriller narrates the story of Vanraj's happy family, who head for a weekend getaway to their farmhouse.

On their way, they bump into Vanraj, who abruptly befriends them. He then performs black magic on Vanraj's daughter and commands her to do bizarre and life-threatening things. How they escape Vanraj and reunite with their family is the plot of the story.

2. Jaane Jaan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Release Year: 2023

The mystery-thriller film narrates the story of café owner Maya D'Souza. Kareena Kapoor and her disturbing past due to a toxic marriage. Things take an unexpected turn when her estranged husband appears one day, eventually leading to a mysterious murder.

Meanwhile, an intelligent investigative officer is called to look into the case, while Maya's enigmatic neighbour gets entangled; how her neighbour gets her out of this murder is an interesting tale to watch.

3. Kahaani

Cast: Vidya Balan, Indraneil Sengupta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Release Year: 2012

The National Award-winning Kahaani narrates the story of Vidya Bagchi, a heavily pregnant software programmer who returns to Kolkata from London in search of her missing husband.

An honest cop, Rana helps her immensely in the quest, but adding to the suspense and mystery is the fact that there are no records, no relatives, or no immigration records to find the lead. The unexpected twist about her pregnancy and the way Vidya's character was portrayed was highly appreciated by the audiences.

4. Karthik Calling Karthik

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor

Director: Vijay Lalwani

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Release Year: 2010

Kartik Calling Kartik was a film ahead of its time, as many people were still new to the concept of mental health and didn't quite understand the film.

The movie addresses schizophrenia disorder by narrating the story of an introverted guy, Karthik Farhaan Akhtar, who faces various setbacks throughout his life. One day he receives a mysterious phone call that promises to transform his life, and how this turns his life upside down is the plot of the film.

5. Andhadhun

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Director: Sriram Raghavan

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Release Year: 2018

Last but not least is the spine-chilling Andhadhun is a story about a musician who pretends to be blind, and how he gets himself into a mess is the basic plotline of the story. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that he is actually pretending to be blind, and the climax of the film still gives one goosebumps.