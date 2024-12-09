Deepika Padukone came back to Mumbai after attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert with her little baby girl – Dua Padukone Singh. Deepika was seen in a red outfit, holding her daughter close to her. Deepika was shielding Dua from the paps but one could see her cute little hands from under the covers. Deepika had her hair tied in a neat bun as she walked from the airport towards her car.

Deepika's recent appearances

Deepika Padukone has not been making any appearances ever since the birth of her daughter. The Kalki 2898 AD actress attended Diljit's concert recently and was seen earlier today with her baby girl in her arms. Netizens have praised the actress for fulfilling mommy duties herself and not relying on a babysitter or a nanny like many other actresses.

"When is the face reveal?" asked a user.

"I can sense how cute Dua must be," another user commented.

"The biggest star in the making," read a comment.

"No babysitter like other actresses," another comment read.

"Acing mommy duties," read one more of the comments.

"Deepika as a mom is delight to watch," was one more of the comments.

Deepika and Ranveer introduced the world to their daughter – Dua on November 1, 2024. "Dua Padukone Singh! 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love and Gratitude. Deepika and Ranveer," the two wrote.

"That infinite happiness that I am experiencing right now, I wish I had the words to express what it's like. But there are no words in any language that can describe this happiness. It's like magic. I am excited for me," Ranveer had said in an interview after his daughter's birth.