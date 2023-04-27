Silencing the bad mouth of several critics, Bollywood showed its pure potential in 2023, as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan rocked the box-office by collecting over Rs.1,000 crores worldwide. The success of Pathan has made people realize one undeniable fact; audiences will come to theaters if filmmakers offer richness and grandeur on screen.

As Bollywood has sensed that fresh air of relief, production companies are gearing up for the release of some big-budget movies in 2023.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with the list of some high-voltage clashes that will happen at the Bollywood box office this year.

Jawan v Adipurush

Expectations surrounding Jawan are sky-high, as it marks the union of King Khan Shah Rukh Khan with Tamil hitmaker Atlee. The first-look poster and the teaser of the movie have already gone viral, and audiences believe that Atlee will deliver a mega hit with Jawaan. The film is set to release on June 02, 2023.

Meanwhile, another big-budget movie that will hit the theater screens in June is Adipurush, starring Tollywood superstar Prabhas in the lead role. Touted to be based on Ramayana, the film is expected to have all the potential to attract audiences to the big screen.

As Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas lock horns at the box-office in June, industry experts believe a complete fan fight frenzy during the monsoon.

Maidaan v Satyaprem Ki Kadha

At the end of June, the Bollywood box-office will witness a clash between Kartik Aryan and Ajay Devgan.

On June 23, Ajay Devgan's biographical drama Maidaan will hit the theaters, while Kartik Aryan's musical romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Kadha will grace the big screens on June 29.

As both the actors have a huge fan following in the northern belt of India, industry experts are eager to know who will come out with flying colors.

Animal v Gadar 2

Bollywood's romantic hero Ranbir Kapoor is all set to shed his chocolate image with the movie Animal which will reach the theaters on August 11.

However, the box-office run of Animal will not be that easy, as on the same day, veteran action hero Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will also hit the big screen.