YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra's mother renowned producer-singer Pamela Chopra, wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, died at the age of 74 in Mumbai on Thursday. On Friday evening, Bollywood celebrities rushed to Chopra's residence to offer their condolences. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Anupam Kher, among others, arrived at Aditya Chopra's house.

Internet is divided as Ranbir Kapoor picks up Alia Bhatt's slippers and keeps them inside

However, it was Ranbir Kapoor's gesture of picking up his wife Alia's sandal and keeping it inside is winning the internet.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Ranbir was seen walking behind Alia. When the actress left the sandal outside the door at the main entrance and went inside. Doting husband Ranbir was seen picking them and keeping them in a corner inside.

Fans lauded Ranbir's gesture and said, "What manners."

A user wrote, "Omg his gesture loved it."

Another wrote, "The way he moves Alia's sandal."

Some even said that Ranbir picked up Alia's slippers and kept them in front of the mandir (temple).

The third one mentioned, "Putting slippers in front of maybe Mandir is a very sweet and great gesture."

The fourth one wrote, "Picks up wife's chappal for publicity. and puts it in Infront of Mandir for bashing."

The fifth one wrote, "He picked Alia's chappals coz she put them in the middle of door (entrance), which is not a good thing to do. So, he just moved the chappals aside. And every other celebrity is walking there with chappals too so maybe there is just flower decoration and no MANDIR."

Pamela Chopra's demise

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Bollywood celebs pay heartfelt tribute

Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note and said, "And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit to Yash ji's home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past .. life is so unpredictable and tough. So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get togethers .. all gone in a breath .. And one by one they all leave us .. All left with the pleasant times spent."