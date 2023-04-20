YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra's mother and Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away at Lilavati Hospital on Thursday morning. She was 74. As per reports in indianexpress.com, "She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia."

Official statement of passing away of Pamela Chopra

The news of Pamela Chopra's demise was shared on the official Twitter and Instagram handles of Yash Raj Films. The family also announced that her cremation was held at 11 am in Mumbai.

"With heavy hearts the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," read the social media statement.

B'town arrives to pay heartfelt tribute to Pamela Chopra

Several Bollywood celebrities made their way to Aditya Chopra's house to offer their condolences. Among them were Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor and John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao were also seen at the house.

Shah Rukh Khan along with son Aryan Khan

Dressed in a white t-shirt and cargo pants the father-son duo were amongst the first ones to reach the venue.

Uday Chopra also snapped inside the car post-cremation.

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who choreographed Besharam Rang in Pathaan was also seen visiting the Chopra's.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were also seen at the venue dressed in white.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were papped inside the car as they arrived to pay their respect to the late Pamela Chopra.

About Pamela Chopra's journey

Pamela Chopra was recently seen in the Netflix documentary The Romantics, in which, she talked about her husband Yash Chopra's way of filmmaking, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years and more.

Yash Chopra passed away at the age of 80 in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra got married in 1970.

For the unversed, she was a singer and was involved in the music of many films that Yash Chopra made.

Industry insiders called her the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. Pamela Chopra was a frequent collaborator with her late husband and often was credited as the writer, costumes designer and singer in some of the popular YRF films. One of her most famous songs was Chandni's 'Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi' and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi' where she shared credit with Manpreet Kaur.