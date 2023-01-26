India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on 26 January 2023 is celebrated with great zeal across the country to honour the Constitution that came into force on January 26, 1950.

On this day, television sets and OTT platforms add a slew of patriotic films and series for the cinephile that evoke a sense of patriotism. Every Indian, residing in the country to abroad, gets teary-eyed upon watching a film that speaks volumes about the sacrifices made by our eminent freedom fighters and their hardships.

Every year, we see films based on a pre-independence era that talks about the freedom struggle. And 2023 is no different, here is a list of some of the most promising films that will enhance the glory of our nation.

Gadar 2

After shattering records in 2001, Sunny Deol's much-anticipated movie 'Gadar ' is back with its sequel Gadar 2. The makers unveiled the poster of the film on Republic Day. The intense poster shows Sunny Deol redefined patriotism, love and passion in Bollywood! Sunny Deol who is all set to reprise his iconic role of Tara Singh, too took to Instagram and dropped the first poster.

"Hindustan Zindabaad Hai....Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023", wrote Sunny alongside the post along with a fire emoji.

Adding to it, Superstar Sunny Deol stated, "'Gadar - Ek Prem Katha' has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

Ae Watan Mere Watan

The first look of Sara Ali Khan from the Prime Video original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan was unveiled on Monday. Sara Ali Khan plays the character of a valiant freedom fighter.

The Ae Watan Mere Watan teaser shows Sara in a retro look from the pre-Independence era. She is seen in a sari, pulling down all curtains in a room before she sits down to assemble a radio-like device. After she sets it up, she says, "The British feel they have curbed the Quit India movement. Lekin azad awazein qaid nahi hoti. Ye ha Hindustan ki awaz, Hindustan me kahin se, kahin pe Hindustan mein (Free voices cannot be held captive. This is Hindustan's voice, from somewhere in the country)." Soon, a loud banging on the door interrupts her speech and a shocked look covers her face. The film is said to be a thriller drama inspired by true events.

Speaking on her character Sara said, "Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course, it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I've done before, it is a project I'm going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I'm going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter."

Ae Watan Mere Watan follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. The film is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942 and tells the story of the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of India.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shoot of her next directorial venture Emergency, in which she is playing the role of the first woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The actress has already shared several looks of herself as well as co-stars from the film.

Talking about the film, Kangana said, "Emergency reflects one of the most important periods in Indian political history which changed the way we view power and that's why I decided to tell this story."

Kangana also shared that the film Emergency will emphasise on the music. Taking to her Instagram stories, she talked about how the film has five songs and one of them might be the longest song ever because it is 10 minutes long.

Tejas

This year Kangana Ranaut seems to be unstoppable as the actor will be seen in the film Tejas which is an ode to the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot.

The Sarvesh Mewara directorial is inspired by a real-life story.

Pippa

Pippa is based on the Battle of Garibpur, the eastern front of the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The name comes from the war's tank name PT-76. The film stars Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur starrer and is bankrolled by Roy Kapur Films.

Tehran

After the stupendous success of Pathaan, John Abraham will set the screen ablaze with her power-packed performance in a geo-political thriller named Tehran.

The film will revolve around Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal will be seen as General Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur's biopic, while Sanya Malhotra will be seen as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. He was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan. The film will release on December 1, 2023.