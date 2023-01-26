India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on 26 January 2023, also known as Gantantra Diwas, it is celebrated with great zeal across the country to honour the Constitution that came into force on January 26, 1950.

The Republic day is not only about unfurling the national flag or watching the parade live from Rajpath, India Gate, but it is also a time to remember those who laid their lives for our country so that we could breathe free.

On this day, a grand parade displaying our rich cultural and military heritage is showcased in the national capital New Delhi, which is attended by honourable dignitaries from other countries, Indian politicians, and the general public.

The tableaux showing a glimpse of various cultures and traditions followed in different parts of the country are displayed during the Republic Day parade. This year, 23 tableaux are finalised for the Republic Day Parade, out of which-- 17 are from Indian states and Union Territories, whereas six tableaux are from different ministries and departments.

On the morning of January 26, each year, the President of India unfurls the Indian flag at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi.

What is the difference between hoisting and unfurling the Indian flag?

Every year on Independence Day, the Indian flag is hoisted at the Red Fort by the Prime Minister of India. The Indian flag is tied at the lower part of the flagpole. It was then raised by the Prime Minister of India, an act which signified the country attaining its freedom from the British Raj and thus establishing its independent identity.

Whereas Republic Day marks the formal adoption of the Indian Constitution. Thus, on this day the President of India unfurls the flag at Kartavya Path. It means that the Indian flag is tied as a bundle on top of the flagpole and it is unfurled by the current President of India in a ceremony. This is done since India was already an independent nation when the first Republic Day was celebrated.

On the occasion of Republic Day, let's take a look at the evergreen Bollywood songs that are fitting tribute to the nation.