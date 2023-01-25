Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is reigning high with the success of his films. The actor married his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2021 and celebrated his second wedding anniversary on Tuesday night. The couple hosted a grand bash, where many Bollywood celebs graced their presence. The guest list included stars like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Dinesh Vijan, among others.

Take a look at who wore what!

Bollywood's most loved couples Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor twinned and won our hearts moment all-black ensembles. While Malaika looked gorgeous as ever in a black ribbed cut-out midi dress, Arjun opted for a comfy hoodie sweatshirt and joggers styled with glasses and sneakers.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a black midi dress.

The energetic Anil Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black look featuring a turtleneck full-sleeve sweater.

Sara Ali Khan looked elegant in a pink and blue-coloured sharara suit set adorned in intricate embroidery and silver gota patti borders.

Karan Johar opted for a blazer with cut-out sleeves, a printed round-neck tee, and black baggy pants. He completed the quirky look with sneakers, nerdy glasses, and a messy hairdo.

On his second anniversary, Varun Dhawan shared an adorable unseen picture with his wife Natasha and their pet dog Joey on his social media. Varun and Natasha are seen next to each other while she is holding Joey.

Varun wrote a beautiful note for his wife. He wrote, "not counting the time I spend with them."

After Varun dropped the picture, his Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Happy anniversary."

Other celebs like Sonakshi Sinha, Saba Ali Khan and Sophie Choudry too wished the couple their anniversary.