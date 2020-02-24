Mira Rajput in her most recent interview cleared the air regarding her Bollywood debut with husband Shahid Kapoor. Although she might not be from the industry, Mira is slowly finding her way into the hearts of millions of fans who want to see the couple romance each other on the big screen.

Earlier, news reports had suggested that Mira could make her long-awaited debut alongside her husband. But they turned out to be mere speculations, as the 25-year-old mother of Zain and Misha, said she is not yet ready to dip her toes in the film industry.

In a recently held event, the star wife blatantly denied joining Bollywood and said, "No, I'm very happy being where I am."

Mira said that she is happy taking care of her babies and also revealed how supportive Shahid Kapoor is, as a husband.

"To look after a baby it is a big responsibility. When you have two it is even more. And for me having a partner like Shahid, having the family that I do I have got so much support," she added.

Although, not so long ago, Mira did an anti-ageing cream advertisement and was heavily trolled for the same. When quizzed about the same Shahid's wife defended herself.

She said, "The internet is one platform that is accessible to everyone. People can say what they feel and it gives everyone the right to express themselves the way they want and to what extent they feel like. So, there will be opinions."

Mira further added, "It's not that everyone is going to love you. t's not something new for me. Nowadays, people receive backlash for whatever they do or say. It is the way the internet is. At some level, it is a bit sad."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in one of the blockbuster films of 2019, Kabir Singh, which eventually became the biggest hit of his career. And now another great opportunity is coming in his bag, as he is all set to feature in the Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey'.