Shahid Kapoor has indeed put his blood and sweat for his upcoming project Jersey. This is the second time he has been unwell and injured on the sets of the film.

This time he has hurt himself so badly that he has got 13 stitches on his mouth after the ball hit his face while shooting for an important scene at the Mohali Stadium on Friday.

As per media reports, Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came, hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for the treatment he has got 13 stitches and has a heavily bruised lower lip. He will resume filming after the swelling subsides and the wound is healed.

After hearing the news, Mira Rajput headed to Chandigarh.

Confirming the same, Shahid took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all."

This isn't the first time he has been injured and unwell, on December 12 before kickstarting the shoot of the film Jersey too he was unwell, and took to twitter and shared the news that he is fine and will now start shooting for the film.

His tweet read, "Thank you all for all the concern and wishes. Last 2 weeks I was out of action but am well and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot starts tomorrow. As usual pre-shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding the truth."

Of finding the soul of a protagonist who’s story merits being told. Every character if real will be flawed in some way. Some more than others. The beauty of life and humanity lies in its acceptance of its own imperfection. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

And the duality of the human existence is its most challenging aspect and it’s most fascinating contradiction. I find strength in weak characters. And vulnerability in strong ones. That’s the tastiest part of the dish. Hope I can find truth in this new journey. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Jersey throws light on a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead. Jersey, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor, the film is set to hit the theaters in August 2020.

Here's wishing Shahid Kapoor a very speedy recovery!