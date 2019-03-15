Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput had faced heavy criticism when she had spoken at length about women empowerment and embracing motherhood on International Women's Day in 2017. She had said that she has no qualms in being a homemaker and being there for Misha at home, as her daughter is not a puppy that she can just spend one hour in a day with and rush to work.

Many working women across the country had slammed Mira for her insensitive statements and even today, people have not forgotten her particular choices of words she had used to describe their children at the public event. People have again trained their guns on Mira for stepping out of her house leaving her 'puppies' (children) at home.

It so happened that Mira along with her husband Shahid were recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a gym in the city. But as soon as Mira's picture went online, people vented out their anger over her 2-year-old 'puppy' remark.

"I had a tough pregnancy, I went through those 5 months of difficult times to bring my daughter into this world. So now I want to spend every moment that I can with her and I think there is a set of responsibilities around my plate and I feel at my age I have a lot more energy, I have my future ahead of me, so I can finish all of my responsibility and I have nothing in my way. I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife. Nothing will stop me after that. I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn't want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother," Mira had said during an event on International Women's Day in 2017.

Some online users started asking Mira about who was looking after her children - son Zain and daughter Misha (referring as puppies) - at home when she was sweating out at the gym along with her husband Shahid.

Take a look.