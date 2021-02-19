Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine. He has back-to-back films lined up. And why not? After all, he is one of the most bankable actor's we have in B-town. Shahid has charmed us with his alluring looks and acting prowess in films, and now the actor will be making his digital debut in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series (untitled).

All about Shahid Kapoor's digital debut

Today Amazon Prime Video announced an upcoming and yet-to-be-titled Series featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The Quirky drama thriller is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and will mark the digital debut of actor Shahid Kapoor.

Talking about his digital debut, Shahid Kapoor, in a statement, said:

I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn't think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it's a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can't wait to share this series with the audience.

Shahid Kapoor, Raj and DK join the 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend, and it will leave you in splits

Shahid Kapoor, who often shares whereabouts and is quite socially active, is the latest one to join the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai trend that went viral recently. With people making their own versions of the meme, Shahid Kapoor, Raj and DK, and Raashi Khanna's version will leave you laughing out loud.

The video begins with Raj saying, "Yeh humara star hai, yeh hum hai, aur yahan pawri hori hai". While the others join him, Shahid Kapoor being the goofball that he is, starts singing Akshay Kumar's famous number, 'Party All Night', leaving his costars in splits.

Watch the video below:

The original creator of the video Dananeer, couldn't contain her excitement and commented on Shahid Kapoor's video.

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey will release on Diwali 2021. The actor took to his social media in January and announced the same.

"JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021.The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one's for the TEAM ...." he wrote in an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the Akshay Kumar makers Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood starrer announced that the film would hit the big screen on November 5, 2021. This biopic on Samrat Prithiviraj Chauhan is among the highly anticipated films of the year, keeping in mind that it marks the Bollywood debut of beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.