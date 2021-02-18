Finally, after a hiatus its time to get back to movies. Ever since the lockdown began, cinema halls have been going through a crisis. However, the government has finally allowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres.

The good news is Yash Raj Films has locked its exciting slate of films for 2021, and the company is signalling its strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen.

Here are the official release dates:

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Dibakar Banerjee's much-delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a dark comedy with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, will be out on March 19.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the studio's 2005 blockbuster crime comedy, released on April 23. Directed by debutante filmmaker Varun V Sharma, the film will revolve around two con couples played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Shamshera

Karan Malhotra's much-awaited actioner Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is set to release on June 25. Also featuring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film is reportedly set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar has booked August 27 as its release date. Directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang Thakkar, the film also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey, making her Bollywood debut with the film.

Prithiviraj to clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

Prithviraj, featuring Akshay Kumar in the titular role and marking the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, will be out on November 5 (Diwali). The historical drama, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will clash at the box office with Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

What about Pathan?

Buzz is that the production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) is planning to announce the project with a video tease and it is going to be grand, with some "mind-blowing" action sequences. The production house wants to go grand and give the audiences a glimpse of what they can expect with SRK's next film.

Quoting a source, Bollywood Life reported that YRF did not want to announce the film traditionally. They wanted to shoot some action sequences and release a special video. However, it could not materialise earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the source, this is a "big and important" film for both the actor and the production house which has made some of SRK's best films.

Fans are disappointed as there is no update on Pathan.

Meanwhile, fans were eager to know another YRF production release date, Siddharth Anand's Pathan. The film, which is yet to be officially announced, marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the big screen. YRF not mentioning any details of Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan has disappointed the fans, and they took to Twitter to express the same.

While a few have assured that Pathan is likely to release during Gandhi Jayanti weekend this year. One of the tweets read as "#Pathan is the Biggest film of YRF till date. So the announcement will happen in a Grand way!"

Let's take a look at a few of the comments.

