The world is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan after all; king Khan is coming back after a hiatus. Needless to say SRKians, to Tweeple and netzines everyone is waiting anxiously for that one major official announcement by king Khan.

SRK's new long hair look for his forthcoming flick Pathan has already caught millions of attention and fans fan pages on social media are busy sharing BTS from on-location where King Khan is shooting. Apart from all things, there is one more wonderful piece of news that makes netizens go bananas.

Wonder why!! Sit back as we spill the beans on what's in store for SRK's Pathaan.

SRK to channel inner Tom Cruise for a major fight sequence for Pathan

SRK is known to live life king size, be it on-screen or off-screen. The actor is currently shooting in Dubai for Pathan.

According to a news report, Shah Rukh Khan has big plans for the action sequences in his upcoming movie Pathan. Citing a source close to the film's production, Pinkvilla reported that director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have zeroed in on Dubai as the epicentre of major fight scenes in Pathan. The major fight sequences will be inside Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Here's what the source told the publication: It's a prolonged action sequence designed by an international stunt team, and one can expect spectacular visuals on the screen. It's a culmination of Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan's vision, to shoot a massive action scene at Burj Khalifa.

Everyone is aware of Tom Cruise's stunts from Burj Khalifa's top in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Shah Rukh too has reportedly planned an adrenaline-high scene on the top of the tower. "Don't be surprised if you find SRK fighting on the top of the tower just like Tom Cruise, when you watch Pathan on the big screen. However, all the details of this Burj Khalifa fight scene have been kept under wraps," the source added.

Talking about how intense Pathan's action scenes are going to be, the source said: "It's cars, bikes, guns, blasts, hand to hand combats - get ready for action that's sleek and stylish at international repute in Pathan."

The Mission Impossible scene of Tom Cruise

Shah Rukh Khan's fans share videos of high octane action scenes being shot for Pathan in Dubai. Watch

The actor's fans recently shared many photos and videos from Dubai, which showed the crew members shooting action sequences for the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. While Shah Rukh will play the titular role, actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have reportedly been roped in as his co-stars. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om, and then they co-starred Happy New Year and Chennai Express - all three films were box office hits.

SRK owns a lavish private home at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai named Jannat

SRK owns a private island home at Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. The luxury home named "Jannat" is located in K Frond of Palm Jumeirah, which happens to be the world's largest artificial archipelago. The villa is priced at a whopping $2.8 million, which amounts to around Rs 18 crores. Spread over an area of 8500 sq. ft. The villa was gifted to Shah Rukh Khan by Nakheel, a Dubai based property developer as a formal gift in September 2007, after obtaining approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Set on a 14,000 sq ft plot, the holiday villa's exteriors are open for visitors, but the interiors are restricted and highly secured. The mansion consists of six bedrooms and two remote-controlled garages. It enjoys a myriad of top-notch luxurious amenities such as a private pool and beach with deep-sea fishing and water sports facilities.

Meanwhile, SRK celebrated 55th birthday in Dubai with his family and friends.

Burj Khalifa lit up SRK's name and wished King Khan in unique style!

It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Shah Rukh wrote: "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!

Not only in 2020, even in 2019, but Burj Khalifa was also lit up with the name of Shah Rukh Khan to honour the actor on his birthday. He shared a video of the iconic skyscraper and wrote: "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr Mohamed Alabbar and Burj Khalifa ...Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love you, Dubai. It's my birthday, and I'm the guest!"