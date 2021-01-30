Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for living life king size. He owns some of the most expensive gadgets, swanky cars and everything in his dream house Mannat is a piece of art. SRK is not just a megastar but his love for his famly is heart touching.

He is a doting dad to Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan and Aaryan Khan. Despite being a superstar, he ensures he attends AbRam's school meetings, sees of Suhana at the airport and is often there with Aryan when necessary.

On Friday, SRK was spotted at wee hours at Mumbai airport with the lil AbRam Khan , to see off his daughter Suhana Khan. What caught our attention was SRK driving a red swanky convertible Lexus car to the airport.

Suhana, who is studying filmmaking in New York, spent her lockdown in Mumbai and Dubai with her family.

She reportedly went back to the states to complete her studies.

Sharing the video the popular paparazzi Instagram account wrote, "shahrukhkhan came to drop his daughter #suhanakhan . But his bodyguard warned us not to do any flash photography, hence this video from a distance. You can also see his brand new red swanky wheels that he got along."

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana and Abram were all seen wearing black masks, Shah Rukh's face was hardly visible as he also had a cap on. However, his long tresses were clary visible.

He was seen walking with Suhana to the airport entrance and caressed her head as he bid her goodbye. Suhana also gave a tight hug to her papa before entering the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan himself drove the convertible car to the Mumbai airport, and the video grabbed eyeballs on the Internet.

Reportedly, SRK's swanky 2010 Lexus IS250 C - a red convertible costs around USD 39,440 (Rs 24,38,018 approx.).

On Wednesday Suhana was seen partying with childhood friends - Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda in Mumbai.

On the work front

Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Pathan. While the official announcement is awaited, Khan signed in a video by stating "See you all on the big screen in 2021."

Pathan is also said to feature John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia in the lead, aided by Salman Khan's cameo.