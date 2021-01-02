What's a new year without Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan not wishing his fans. Well, all you Jabra fans, our beloved SRK has the sweetest, warmest, hilarious and witty wish for all his fans. And not just that, the actor confirms that he will be back on-screen this year!

Now, we can happily say, Happy New year 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to his social media handle to send out New Year wishes to his fans and admirers. The superstar shared a hilarious lengthy video on his Twitter and Instagram handles.

In the 3 minutes 15-second video, King Khan spoke about bringing in the New Year with positivity and shared an inspiring thought.

The video opened with Shah Rukh fighting off flies and mosquitoes while fixing his hair as he sat in front of the camera to record his message in a night suit.

Here's wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021... pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

About the year gone by he said:

Hi everybody, it is that time of the year again where the old year is on its way out and the New Year is waiting at the entrance. Actually, it has entered because I am late in conveying my wishes to all of you. I am sure 2020 has been the worst of years for everybody. In these awful times, it is difficult for most to find a ray of hope and positivity. But I have a way of looking at bad days, difficult times, and awful years. I believe when one is at the lowest, at the most bottom-est of their life, the good thing is there is only one way to move - upwards, higher to better places.

The lessons the year 2020, taught

2020 has taught us one thing that, the real fun is with real people -- your family, your friends, your loved ones. All the friends and enemies you make virtually, taking sides or fighting against you online, is good fun, time pass, but it's not for keeps." He further wished his fans "happiness, joy and peace" while claiming that he sounded like a "cheap greeting card". He asked them not to send him long messages as they all mean the same and a simple 'Wish you a Happy New Year' message would be enough.

Message and advice for his admirers

This year be romantic, empathic, pragmatic, democratic, and be absolutely fantastic. Just don't be mathematic, it is boring and difficult to rhyme with other words. Go party hard, but not too hard, in moderation. Don't get too drunk, don't take off your clothes and run on the street, because chances are you'll get arrested and even worse you will wake up in the morning and realise you have lost your phone and that really sucks."

He concluded, saying, "See you all on the big screen in 2021."

Fans excited after SRK announces they will watch him on-screen in 2020

SRK's video message wins hearts. Fans rejoiced to see the vide and took to Twitter and started the trend "KING SRK IN THEATRES IN 2021".

A fan commented, "Even I'm quite excited to see #SRK back on the big screen this year! Pathan sounds epic! KING SRK IN THEATRES IN 2021".

While another user wrote, "Finally...SRK gave a hint:))after a long vanvas!!!! The king is coming back I'm so excited, and I can't hide it... KING SRK IN THEATRES IN 2021".

Check out the messages here:

Big news : #SRK confirms that he will be on big screen definitely in 2021. Congratulations SRKIANS atleast you got this :D — Rahul ( RV ) (@RahulVerma4860) January 2, 2021

So this is the clue @iamsrk Coming with Bang in 2021.... Finally Something Good Happening... Can't Wait to See you on Big Screen King ? Happy new year And Lots of love To you ? pic.twitter.com/AobpQa9Wq4 — Savan ✨ (@iamsavan_) January 2, 2021

SEE YOU ALL ON THE BIG SCREEN IN 2021 ?? #Pathan Announcement Is On The way ? @iamsrk

pic.twitter.com/9pQQajbmgm — ??????? : ?? ??????? (@VaibhavMPatil13) January 2, 2021

SRK is filming Pathan in Mumbai

As per reports, SRK is working on a mega project, Pathan. The film stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and will reportedly feature Salman Khan's cameo. Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero.