The wait is finally over, Shah Rukh Khan is back on the sets after two years, and yes we can't keep calm. After several rumours and baseless stories, Baadshah is finally out to start shooting for his upcoming film Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, and the film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

SRK spotted at YRF studios with long tresses

Today, morning SRK was spotted entering YRF studios ( Mumbai). As per reports in Koi Moi, SRK is preparing for the look of the film.

Apparently, this is his second day for the look preparation. From today evening, the team start the shoot of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan is spotted donning his ever-so-cool aviators and is in the same long-hair look we witnessed during IPL matches in Dubai. The thick braid on the side is definitely unmissable.

Sea of fans gathered to get a glimpse of SRK.

SRK's ardent fans who have been waiting from the last two years to get a glimpse of their favourite Khan, couldn't contain their excitement and gathered outside the studio to see their superstar entering the premise once.

Social media is abuzz with SRK's pictures fans are continuously sharing posts expressing their love for SRK as he begins filming for his next.

Check out:

This is the power of just one glimpse of @iamsrk ? #Pathan is trending on no.2 ? pic.twitter.com/770qLp2uMf — ???????_???_??????? (@VaibhavMPatil13) November 18, 2020

881 days of waiting,

21,144 hours of waiting

12,68,640 Minutes of waiting

7,61, 18400 Seconds of waiting



Finally the Day has Come... Yess, we have waited so long for this very moment. Cheers to all that moments of waiting Jabro?#pathan pic.twitter.com/yteez8fkJn — ?????? ??????? (@black_knightt__) November 18, 2020

John Abraham also spotted outside YRF studio.

WTF... John Abraham Spotted Outside YRF Studio ...This Is Getting Bigger And Bigger !!!#Pathan pic.twitter.com/ecmh7lGz3m — Rajdeep (@_SRK_KA_BHAKT_) November 18, 2020

When will Pathan release?

As per reports the makers of this John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan are eyeing on releasing the film in theatres in Diwali 2021.

Last seen in the film Zero December 2018, SRK took time to choose scripts.

On not signing a film after Zero, he had told Filmfare earlier:

I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to.

Comment below and let us know if you are excited about Baadshah's new look in Pathan.

Wishing team Pathan and SRK all the very best for the film!