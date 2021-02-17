Yashraj Mukhate is back with a bang after making some hilarious raps to keep us entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the epic "rasode me kaun tha" and Shenaaz's "sadda kutta" raps, Mukhate made a Pakistani influencer an overnight sensation in India. If you've missed Dananeer, the Pakistani content creator whose video was remixed by none other than Mukhate, you've been living under the rock.

So first, do yourself a favor and watch Yahsraj Mukhate's version of "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" rap.

Now, time to kill that curiosity with the original video just to save your time trying to find it online.

Lo and behold!

With this, we've established a foundation of what's the #PawriHoRahiHai trend is all about. In that context, check out some of the most hilarious memes based on the "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" trend that will make you ROFL.

Adding salt to the #PawriHoRahiHai



From @Haqooq_e_Khalq medical camp in harbanspura pic.twitter.com/Q3ZXvFfFcW — Alia Haider (@DrAliahaider) February 15, 2021

Issued in the public interest: