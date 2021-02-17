Yashraj Mukhate is back with a bang after making some hilarious raps to keep us entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the epic "rasode me kaun tha" and Shenaaz's "sadda kutta" raps, Mukhate made a Pakistani influencer an overnight sensation in India. If you've missed Dananeer, the Pakistani content creator whose video was remixed by none other than Mukhate, you've been living under the rock.
So first, do yourself a favor and watch Yahsraj Mukhate's version of "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" rap.
Now, time to kill that curiosity with the original video just to save your time trying to find it online.
Lo and behold!
With this, we've established a foundation of what's the #PawriHoRahiHai trend is all about. In that context, check out some of the most hilarious memes based on the "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" trend that will make you ROFL.
This is the best till now #PawriHoRahiHai pic.twitter.com/pxpeTP4KPC— तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ ? (@istormbreaker__) February 16, 2021
The best..#PawriHoRahiHai pic.twitter.com/86gbUEW8g0— Shahzaib_zaibe???? (@Oyezaibe) February 15, 2021
Let's support our own Pakistani Talent . Pawri remix song#PawriHoRahiHai #pawri #pawrihoraihai pic.twitter.com/fS5pGxiMy4— Ū Özil (@usama1192) February 15, 2021
#PawriHoRahiHai ft. BTS pic.twitter.com/QhkidsPHwq— ًanusha⁷ (@ot7ethereal) February 15, 2021
Adding salt to the #PawriHoRahiHai— Alia Haider (@DrAliahaider) February 15, 2021
From @Haqooq_e_Khalq medical camp in harbanspura pic.twitter.com/Q3ZXvFfFcW
Best version so far???? crazy amazing #bts_army????? I'm in love with this fandom ???#pawrihoraihai #PawriHoRahiHai pic.twitter.com/azmPij6KEZ— Aisha 아이샤 (@AishaSa39496972) February 15, 2021
The best one?⬇️#PawriHoRahiHai pic.twitter.com/mSSShtwHaf— jadarana (@jadaonly) February 15, 2021
Issued in the public interest:
Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF— Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021