There was a time when most of us used to celebrate the weekend by partying with our best buddies, isn't it! (Nostalgia alert! Well, those were the days (before corona in 2019). Like we have adapted to the new normal during the pandemic do you know there is a new way to party?

Forget Party, welcome to Pawri 2021!

It's time to pawri with content creator Yashraj Mukate. The multitalented artist is back with yet another hilarious rap, and we bet you will surely want to pawri tonight after listening to his fun-filled quirky rap.

His new rap is inspired by a video shot by content creator Dananeer

Yashraj Mukate took to social media to share yet another rendition, and this time, he chose a unique way to entertain his fans and followers.

Yashraj took to social media, shared his version of pawri, and captioned the video as "Aajse me party nahi karunga Sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai."

Which translates to, (From today I will not party, I will pawri, there is more fun in pawri than a party!

Yashraj thanked all the people who DMed (personal message ) him and requested him to create a quirky rap on Dananeer's video.

(Thanks @saudchaudary and all the people who sent me this video in the DM)

Lastly, he gave a big shoutout to the content creator.

And a big shoutout to the pawri girl @dananeerr.

It's just 5 hours, and Yashraj's pawri version has garnered a humungous response. From influencers, Instagrammers, celebs everyone is virtually enjoying the party on social media.

And why not, it's so much fun to pawri than a party!

Check out the video below.

Also, let's look at the fans and celebs comments on his video

Dananeer thanks Yashraj and says NEW FAV 'PAWRI' ANTHEM! You took this pawri to another level."

Archana Puran Singh praises Yashraj for his exemplary rap. Prajakta Koli and Kusha Kapila too couldn't stop laughing!

Who is content creator Dananeer who inspired Yashraj to make yet another magical, funny video?

She is an Instagram influencer, and her full name is Dananeer Mobeen from Pakistan.

The original video

Yashraj Mukate, the man with a Midas touch

Yashraj Mukhate became famous overnight after releasing a hilarious rap featuring Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokilaben, Gopi bahu and Rashi. The funny rap became the talk of the town, and the video had gone viral. Post that he released many such raps and the most famous one was Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue of sadda Kutta from Bigg Boss 13 became famous thanks to Yashraj Mukhate's talent.

Fans and even celebrities from television and the Bollywood industry made Instagram reels on the sadda Kutta rap. Recently he made a funny video on Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan's bottle conversation in Bigg Boss 14.

Check out his hilarious video and pawri folks!