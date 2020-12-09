After the stupendous success of Rasode Mein Kaun Thi, Biggini Shoot, Kya Karu Mein Itni Sundar ho toh, Content creator Yashraj Mukhate is back again with another hilarious track. This time the magnificent creator has made a mashup of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's famous line that she used in a fight during her stay at Bigg Boss house.

Shehnaaz says: "Kya Karu mein maar jau. Mere ko feeling nai hai. Tumhari feeling tumhari. Tuada kutta .. Tauda kutta tommy, sadda kutta kutta." Shehnaaz in the clip compares her feelings with a dog.

In the video, Yashraj has smartly mixed Gill's words with dhol beats from Mohabbatein song "Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai". The video is of 1 minute and its hilarious. SRK's dhol is unmissable, and Shehnaaz's priceless expressions captured from the BB 13 fight clip makes it perfect.

The video also has Vishal Aditya Singh. This particular clip is taken from a heated argument that happened between Shehnaaz Gill and a fellow contestant inside the Bigg Boss 13 house last year.

The caption of the video reads, "Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, and there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol: @iamsrk."

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Yashraj Mukhate's Sada Kutta Kutta mashup.

Fans and Bollywood celeb have widely loved the video. In fact, Shehnaaz Gill also reacted on Mukhate's video as she wrote in the comments section, "Burahhhh," which is a sort of hooray in Punjabi.

Vishal Aditya Singh also commented on Mukhate's post.

