Social media is a crazy place. Anyone can turn into an internet sensation overnight. And this time the internet is going gaga over the rap made on TV serial 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya' by a music producer called Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj's brilliancy in music made him the latest internet hullabaloo. 

 Let us take a look at the man behind this epic meme that has got us laughing amidst these trying  COVID-19 times. Who us Yashraj Mukhate and what does he do.

Scroll down to know more about the master of hilarious videos:

 Who is Yashraj Mukhate?

Yashraj
Yashraj Mukhate, an engineer turned, singer-producer from Aurangabad recently converted a small scene from Star Plus's former show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 'into a hilarious music video.

The Mumbai based music producer has a huge fan base on Instagram and has over 500 posts on the social networking platform.

Yashraj Mukhate

His Instagram profile reads, "An engineer by education and a music producer by profession." He is also an ardent fan on Amit Trivedi.

 Avid musician

Mukhate has recently collaborated with the Bollywood's top-notch music composer and singer Salim Merchant.

Moreover, the composer has done music covers. His recent cover is one of the most popular retro songs by Lata Mangeshkar' Pani Pani Re'. And much recently he sang A. R Rahman's song from the film Yuva.

Check out some of the songs sung by him:

Viral video trends

Mukhate has also edited an abusive interview clip of Rakhi Sawant. His videos mostly contain hilarious viral videos to which Mukhate adds peppy beats. Mukhate has also made a video on Godman Nithyananda. Mukhate's recreation of the song 'How's the Josh' from the movie URI-The Surgical Strike had also gone viral before.

Kokilaben rap 

The music producer turned, internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate's latest rap from the TV serial Saath Nibana Saathiya, the Kokilaben rap is topping the charts. Mukhate's popularity skyrocketed with him gaining more than 1,50,000 followers on his Instagram account and earning plaudits not just from netizens but even film stars, directors and even politicians.

Check out the hilarious rap that you might have to wash your phone to stop playing it on loop.

It became so popular that even Union Minister Smriti Irani couldn't control herself from sharing the video on her timeline. Writing, "Kya se kya ho Gaya dekhte dekhte," Irani re-posted the original video by Mukhate.

So sit back and relax, as we get you some rib-tickling funny memes generated on the internet right after Yashraj's video clip on TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya became a sensation.

After Kokilaben's viral rap, Rashi from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' sparks a meme fest on Twitter.

 Comment below and let us know 'Rasode me kon tha?

