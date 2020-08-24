Social media is a crazy place. Anyone can turn into an internet sensation overnight. And this time the internet is going gaga over the rap made on TV serial 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya' by a music producer called Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj's brilliancy in music made him the latest internet hullabaloo.
Let us take a look at the man behind this epic meme that has got us laughing amidst these trying COVID-19 times. Who us Yashraj Mukhate and what does he do.
Scroll down to know more about the master of hilarious videos:
Who is Yashraj Mukhate?
Yashraj Mukhate, an engineer turned, singer-producer from Aurangabad recently converted a small scene from Star Plus's former show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 'into a hilarious music video.
The Mumbai based music producer has a huge fan base on Instagram and has over 500 posts on the social networking platform.
His Instagram profile reads, "An engineer by education and a music producer by profession." He is also an ardent fan on Amit Trivedi.
Avid musician
Mukhate has recently collaborated with the Bollywood's top-notch music composer and singer Salim Merchant.
Moreover, the composer has done music covers. His recent cover is one of the most popular retro songs by Lata Mangeshkar' Pani Pani Re'. And much recently he sang A. R Rahman's song from the film Yuva.
Experimenting with an AR Rahman song is risky. I hope you all like it. Only one guitar used here, and no electronic instrument at all. Completely acoustic.@arrahman #dhakalagabhuka #yuva #arrahman #worldmusicday #happyworldmusicday @redbullindia @redbull @ItsAmitTrivedi pic.twitter.com/JvIDKflrK6— Yashraj Mukhate (@YBMukhate) June 21, 2020
Check out some of the songs sung by him:
I am ammmmmazed by this person soooo much!!!! Such a legend!!! Thank you for inspiring us @salimmerchant sir. And thank you for those kind words, they mean EVERYTHING to me!!♥️♥️♥️ Thanks @_sanketsharma for waking me up? In this video: I ask him what to do when a tune I composed is sounding like some other song.
Viral video trends
Mukhate has also edited an abusive interview clip of Rakhi Sawant. His videos mostly contain hilarious viral videos to which Mukhate adds peppy beats. Mukhate has also made a video on Godman Nithyananda. Mukhate's recreation of the song 'How's the Josh' from the movie URI-The Surgical Strike had also gone viral before.
First collaboration with Rakhi • Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra • Only Rakhi Sawant can say "Yedi" in a way that sounds like a biiig gaali. Toh guys, apne pagal aur yede dosto ko tag kijiye aur comments me bataiye ki ye remix kaisa laga? #dialoguewithbeats #rakhisawant #charsulligardulli #yashrajmukhate #kachragaadi #aurangabad #gaadiwalaaya #swachhbharatabhiyaan #gaadiwalaayagharkakachranikal #gaadiwala #kachra @rakhisawant2511 #beats @dubsharma #reels #reelsdance
Collaboration with Katrina Kaif's beautiful cousin • Many people asked me to do this one, so here it is • With some rap, written by Shade • Share this with your sundar friends!? #kyakaru #tiktokcringe #dialoguewithbeats #katrinakaif #yashrajmukhate #redbullindia @redbullindia @shraddha_y23 @dubsharma #beats #tonykakkar #reels #reelsdance #tiktokbeauty #musicproduction #groovybeats #beats #logicprox @tanmaybhat @cadbury5star_india #justdonothing #donothing
Kokilaben rap
The music producer turned, internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate's latest rap from the TV serial Saath Nibana Saathiya, the Kokilaben rap is topping the charts. Mukhate's popularity skyrocketed with him gaining more than 1,50,000 followers on his Instagram account and earning plaudits not just from netizens but even film stars, directors and even politicians.
Check out the hilarious rap that you might have to wash your phone to stop playing it on loop.
First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot •— Yashraj Mukhate (@YBMukhate) August 21, 2020
Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️#kokilaben #gopinahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios pic.twitter.com/4TcWwAcH7q
Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte ?♀️? #Repost @yashrajmukhate with @make_repost ・・・ First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️ #dialoguewithbeats #kokilaben #gopibahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios
It became so popular that even Union Minister Smriti Irani couldn't control herself from sharing the video on her timeline. Writing, "Kya se kya ho Gaya dekhte dekhte," Irani re-posted the original video by Mukhate.
??? this is genius.— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 22, 2020
I’ve watched it 15 times ???
So sit back and relax, as we get you some rib-tickling funny memes generated on the internet right after Yashraj's video clip on TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya became a sensation.
Those who don't know what happened to d cooker after 'rashi ne khali cooker gas mai chada diya' ??#rashi #rashiben pic.twitter.com/ksgGrG1DM3— VineeP (@whooooooshh) August 23, 2020
Number of people wanr to know rasode me kon tha : pic.twitter.com/KdkijaTpY1— Aniket Narayan Mahajan (@an__mahajan) August 22, 2020
Gopi Bahut after watching this!!! pic.twitter.com/RYGAm86fHu— Vineeta ?? ? (@biharigurl) August 22, 2020
??? You are genius— ⚡? THE MURTUZA ?⚡️ (@THEMURTUZA) August 22, 2020
I am gonna Humm this song for atleast a week now pic.twitter.com/PNceeFC6iF
After Kokilaben's viral rap, Rashi from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' sparks a meme fest on Twitter.
This is a daily reminder not to snitch on your homies.#rashi #Justice4rashi pic.twitter.com/gkSAOu73Iw— Ed Chooran (@MostlyLame_) August 23, 2020
Rashi Ben did nothing wrong. ? pic.twitter.com/w5AhHiflQQ— Ed Chooran (@MostlyLame_) August 22, 2020
"Yeh rashi thi "— n. (@nv_creationsx) August 22, 2020
" Cooker me se chane nikal diye or khali cooker gas pe chadha diya!! "
Meanwhile Cooker : pic.twitter.com/8ddT7dpoVI
Rashi— Sagarika Ojha (#JusticeForSSR) (@sagarika_ojha) August 22, 2020
"Cooker me se channe nikal diye or khali cooker gas pe chadha diya !!!"
Cooker be like* : pic.twitter.com/MiSHwfWNpa
Friend: You are so lazy— Saradia Kar (@SKa_plantmolbio) August 23, 2020
Me: Charsulli gardulli tu kya hai??
Boss: you are so indiscipline
Me: Charsulli gardulli tu kya hai??
Padosi aunty: age ho gyi tumhari
Me: Charsulli gardulli tu kya hai??
Mom: kamchor ban rai hai ajkl
Me:Charr..oh mumma aap ho, karti hu na @YBMukhate
someone please get this video out of my head i can’t stop thinking about #rashi ne khali cooker gas pe kyun chada diya pic.twitter.com/qIsR4LhuJQ— Aadi☕ (@Bitchariiiii) August 22, 2020
