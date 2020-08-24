Social media is a crazy place. Anyone can turn into an internet sensation overnight. And this time the internet is going gaga over the rap made on TV serial 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya' by a music producer called Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj's brilliancy in music made him the latest internet hullabaloo.

Let us take a look at the man behind this epic meme that has got us laughing amidst these trying COVID-19 times. Who us Yashraj Mukhate and what does he do.

Scroll down to know more about the master of hilarious videos:

Who is Yashraj Mukhate?

Yashraj Mukhate, an engineer turned, singer-producer from Aurangabad recently converted a small scene from Star Plus's former show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 'into a hilarious music video.

The Mumbai based music producer has a huge fan base on Instagram and has over 500 posts on the social networking platform.

His Instagram profile reads, "An engineer by education and a music producer by profession." He is also an ardent fan on Amit Trivedi.

Avid musician

Mukhate has recently collaborated with the Bollywood's top-notch music composer and singer Salim Merchant.

Moreover, the composer has done music covers. His recent cover is one of the most popular retro songs by Lata Mangeshkar' Pani Pani Re'. And much recently he sang A. R Rahman's song from the film Yuva.

Check out some of the songs sung by him:

Viral video trends

Mukhate has also edited an abusive interview clip of Rakhi Sawant. His videos mostly contain hilarious viral videos to which Mukhate adds peppy beats. Mukhate has also made a video on Godman Nithyananda. Mukhate's recreation of the song 'How's the Josh' from the movie URI-The Surgical Strike had also gone viral before.

Kokilaben rap

The music producer turned, internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate's latest rap from the TV serial Saath Nibana Saathiya, the Kokilaben rap is topping the charts. Mukhate's popularity skyrocketed with him gaining more than 1,50,000 followers on his Instagram account and earning plaudits not just from netizens but even film stars, directors and even politicians.

Check out the hilarious rap that you might have to wash your phone to stop playing it on loop.

It became so popular that even Union Minister Smriti Irani couldn't control herself from sharing the video on her timeline. Writing, "Kya se kya ho Gaya dekhte dekhte," Irani re-posted the original video by Mukhate.

??? this is genius.

I’ve watched it 15 times ??? — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 22, 2020

So sit back and relax, as we get you some rib-tickling funny memes generated on the internet right after Yashraj's video clip on TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya became a sensation.

Those who don't know what happened to d cooker after 'rashi ne khali cooker gas mai chada diya' ??#rashi #rashiben pic.twitter.com/ksgGrG1DM3 — VineeP (@whooooooshh) August 23, 2020

Number of people wanr to know rasode me kon tha : pic.twitter.com/KdkijaTpY1 — Aniket Narayan Mahajan (@an__mahajan) August 22, 2020

Gopi Bahut after watching this!!! pic.twitter.com/RYGAm86fHu — Vineeta ?? ? (@biharigurl) August 22, 2020

??? You are genius

I am gonna Humm this song for atleast a week now pic.twitter.com/PNceeFC6iF — ⚡? THE MURTUZA ?⚡️ (@THEMURTUZA) August 22, 2020

After Kokilaben's viral rap, Rashi from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' sparks a meme fest on Twitter.

This is a daily reminder not to snitch on your homies.#rashi #Justice4rashi pic.twitter.com/gkSAOu73Iw — Ed Chooran (@MostlyLame_) August 23, 2020

Rashi Ben did nothing wrong. ? pic.twitter.com/w5AhHiflQQ — Ed Chooran (@MostlyLame_) August 22, 2020

"Yeh rashi thi "



" Cooker me se chane nikal diye or khali cooker gas pe chadha diya!! "



Meanwhile Cooker : pic.twitter.com/8ddT7dpoVI — n. (@nv_creationsx) August 22, 2020

Rashi



"Cooker me se channe nikal diye or khali cooker gas pe chadha diya !!!"



Cooker be like* : pic.twitter.com/MiSHwfWNpa — Sagarika Ojha (#JusticeForSSR) (@sagarika_ojha) August 22, 2020

Friend: You are so lazy

Me: Charsulli gardulli tu kya hai??

Boss: you are so indiscipline

Me: Charsulli gardulli tu kya hai??

Padosi aunty: age ho gyi tumhari

Me: Charsulli gardulli tu kya hai??

Mom: kamchor ban rai hai ajkl

Me:Charr..oh mumma aap ho, karti hu na @YBMukhate — Saradia Kar (@SKa_plantmolbio) August 23, 2020

someone please get this video out of my head i can’t stop thinking about #rashi ne khali cooker gas pe kyun chada diya pic.twitter.com/qIsR4LhuJQ — Aadi☕ (@Bitchariiiii) August 22, 2020

Comment below and let us know 'Rasode me kon tha?