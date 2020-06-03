Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were in the news for hitting the gym despite a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the final week of March. A video of Shahid and Mira working out in a Bandra gym had gone viral on the internet post which BMC had sealed it.

And now yet again, a video of Shahid and Mira is being circulated on social media wherein they are seen having a meal in Punjab.

In the video, Shahid and Mira along with their son Zayn and daughter Misha were seen seated on a table enjoying a meal, most probably, prasad at Radha Soami Satsang Dera in Beas, Punjab while maintaining social distancing.

One can also see the members of the organising group taking precautionary measures while serving food to Shahid and Mira. They were all seen wearing face masks to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The couple had been in Punjab before the lockdown was announced. "He left on 17th March because Mira's grandparents own a house there so he took the kids and Mira and went to stay there to practice social distancing. He's planning to stay there till all this dies down. He's a responsible citizen," a source had earlier told TOI.

Shout out to the kids

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput had given a shout-out to the kids, whom she called, "little heroes" for staying indoors amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Mira, a mother of two kids Misha and Zain, took to Instagram, where she shared a note lauding children.

In the note, she wrote, "Shout out to the KIDS . Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they've ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they've never known. A life they couldn't have imagined.

"All the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school, or just being kids have all been taken away from them. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children's minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that's going on. So here's to our little heroes: today. tomorrow. forever."

She then captioned the note, "Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they're not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day.

"And when you're tired after doing the dishes and cooking dinner and they say "Mumma can you play with me" remember this time isn't forever. Little hands. Big hearts Love them."

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 when she was only 21-years-old.