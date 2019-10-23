Though Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra might never have accepted their relationship in public, there's no secret that the two were in a relationship. But it didn't last for a longer time. Things have been pretty much right between the ex-couples post break-up. In fact, Shahid along with his wife Mira had even attended Priyanka and Nick's reception at Mumbai. And if there's any relationship advice he would like giving it to Priyanka and Nick, it would be understand each other's backgrounds.

"Understand each other's backgrounds as well as you can, because you're from very different backgrounds," Shahid Kapoor told Neha Dhupia in an episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 4.

Further, when Neha asked Shahid about relationship advice for his brother Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor, "Balance work and personal space."

On Koffee With Karan 6, Shahid got a bit defensive when he was showed a clip of Arjun Kapoor where the latter said that Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter always keeps buzzing around his sister Janhvi Kapoor. The Padmaavat actor seemed quite offended with Arjun's remarks and lambasted him by taking a sly dig saying that Janhvi is not special for Ishaan in any way.

Ishaan and Janhvi have often been linked romantically with each other thanks to their outings. The two were last seen in Dhadak in which they were paired opposite each other.

While Shahid kept on saying that Ishaan buzzes around a lot of people calling him a 'buzzy guy', Ishaan, on the other hand, said 'I am sorry' to the camera probably apologizing to Arjun and Janhvi.