Shahid Kapoor does not always open up about much but whenever he does. He is known to be extremely candid and honest. The actor makes sure to share his true feelings with his fans and followers and is always appreciated for the same.

Shahid is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Deva', and as a part of his promotions recently, he did an AMA (ask me anything) session on X (formerly known as Twitter) to answer questions that were asked by his fans and followers on social media.

A user on X asked the actor who his favourite contemporary actor is, the question read, "Aapka favourite contemporary actor kon hai?" to which Shahid replied, "I love Hrithik and Ranbir." Shahid, Hrithik and Ranbir have never shared screen space together but several reports pointed out that both Ranbir and Shahid had a turning point in their careers after they collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, however, many expressed their desire to see Hrithik and Shahid work together soon.

I love Hrithik and Ranbir. https://t.co/pFtSzA5tXw — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 30, 2025

Fans were elated with Shahid's response to his fans' question and most netizens could not help but agree with the choice that the 'Deva' actor made. A Reddit discourse was started on the same and Bollywood followers shared their take on it. Many even pointed out at rare connections between the actors and the admiration that Shahid has shared for them over the years.

A comment on the Reddit thread read, "Shahid has always admired Ranbir alot. Publically at The KwK episode with Sonakshi and at the Rajeev Masand Roundtable. I remember he said he think Ranbir can do his role in Kaminey better than him but when Karan corrected him that it was Ranveer who claimed so, he refused to agree".

Another wrote, "Shahid and Hrithik are actually good friends. Fun fact - Shahid was the first choice for Bang Bang and Vishal Bhardwaj wanted to work with Hrithik (supposedly Haider). Both did each other's film and released it on the same day (and both did good at the box office which is rare too)." A netizen wrote, "Talent recognizes talent" and another wrote, "Good choices."

In terms of work, Shahid is of course gearing up for the release of his film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hedge, Kubbra Sait, Pavail Gulati and Pravessh Rana. On the other hand, there are reports that state that Shahid is also going to be collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj for 'Arjun Ustara' which will according to speculation also feature Vikrant Massey, Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar.