Shahid Kapoor is all set for the grand release of his upcoming film, Deva, all across the country. In the last few years, Shahid seems to have shed off his 'chocolate boy' image and tuned in towards more dark, volatile roles. The actor will be seen playing a fair, ruthless Mumbai cop in the film opposite Pooja Hegde.

The advance booking numbers

The trailer has been amassing massive buzz. And, when it comes to the advance booking numbers, the buzz seems to have equally translated. As per a report in Sacnilk, the cop drama seems to have made Rs 65.65 lakh with block seats. With two days left for the film's release, one can expect this number to rise further.

Shahid on his role in Deva

Talking about the role of Deva in the film, Shahid Kapoor has said that it is nothing like Kabir Singh. The actor also added that people tend to compare previous roles, but Deva has nothing like that of Kabir Singh.

"The idea is to be part of stories, to play different characters who represent different aspects of human behaviour, of society, people who are from different backgrounds, whose brain and heart work differently, who look different and speak different. I will always chase that," Shahid said at the Forbes India Leadership Awards recently.

Shahid also said at the awards ceremony that he feels he has a little crazy and dark side to him that lets him play such complex characters and draws him towards those.

"I wouldn't say a romantic hero is like me and Kabir is not like me. There is a little crazy inside me somewhere, so that Kabir is existing within me, deep down. Those crazy streaks are there within me as an actor, so I chase complex characters," he added.