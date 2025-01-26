Shahid Kapoor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film – Deva. Shahid will be seen as a ruthless, fair Mumbai cop along with Pooja Hegde in the film. Kapoor's last and solo release of 2024 was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film did massive numbers at the box office and with his upcoming release too Shahid is hoping for a box office smasher.

CBFC modifications

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A certificate with three changes. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the lip lock scene between Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor was reduced by six seconds. The second modification was a visual that the officials termed as 'foul' and made certain changes to it.

The third change was the use of cuss words at certain places, which were reduced and some were changed with milder words. The changes were also made in subtitles. The run time of Deva is 2 hours 36 minutes and 59 seconds. Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana and Kubbra Sait are also a part of the film which has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh K R Bansal.

On playing dark roles

The film has been directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Talking about his role in the film, Shahid said that he feels he has a dark side to him. "I have realized that I have a crazy, dark, and hectic side to myself because otherwise I am attracted to spirituality and have a very strong spiritual side. Have you not seen my characters? How would I do Tommy Singh with that aspect of that madness? I have never had a sip of alcohol in my life," Shahid said in an interview with Raj Shamani.

"How will I know what it is to be high like that person? Something has to be inside me to connect with it. It just comes in my characters and front of the camera, and not in my real life. When you're in the mood of the scene and the camera rolls, you know you need to feel a certain way and it just comes. I don't know where it comes from but it comes. It has to be honest, you can't fake it," he further said.