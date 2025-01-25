Shahid Kapoor has always been the king of masala entertainers, but the actor showed his range and graph with Vishal Bharadwaj's Haider. The film revolved around Kashmir back in 1995 when militancy was at its peak. Shahid won over the audience and the critics with his superlative performance. One scene in the film had Kapoor crying uncontrollably at the grave of his father.

Talking about that scene during Screen live session, Shahid said that he was told to stand and maybe sit later. He also added that he didn't use glycerine for the scene and when the scene began he just went numb. The last thing he remembered was how Vishal Bharadwaj walked upto him and held him to inform that the shot had been over a while ago while he kept crying.

About the moving scene

"When I went to do this shot, the camera was placed very far from me. I was given a lot of space. I didn't want to use glycerin. I was there, in front of a grave. I asked them if I could sit, and they said, 'Stand as of now, then you can maybe sit," he told Screen.

How Saif broke down

"So I don't remember what exactly happened during that shot. I can't recall a thing. The only thing I remember is that my hands were numb, maybe because I put them in the ice. It was quite cold there. The other thing I remember is Vishal sir holding me. They said the shot was over a while ago," he further added.

Making Haider

On being asked if one could make a film like Haider in today's day and time, Shahid said that it just isn't possible. "No. We can't do controversial films anymore," he said. On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Deva alongside Pooja Hegde where he will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai cop.