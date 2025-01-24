Shahid Kapoor's recent statement at an event is going to leave many fans of Jab We Met heart-broken. Shahid and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jab We Met would always remain one of audience's all time favourite movies. The film which had Shahid and Kareena stealing thunder with their chemistry, was also the project that marked their break-up.

Shahid Kapoor's character 'Aditya' and Kareena Kapoor Khan's character of 'Geet' remain one of Bollywood's most iconic pairs. However, Shahid feels that Aditya would have been frustrated by Geet by now, and the two would practically be heading for a breakup. Imtiaz Ali had said at an event in 2024 that Geet and Aditya would be 'heading for a divorce'.

Geet and Aditya in 2025

Now, at Screen live event in Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor was asked to comment on the same, and he resonated with Imtiaz's views. The Kapoor lad said that by now the two would be frustrated with one another. "That's actually a fun idea that Geet and Aditya are now breaking up because they are frustrated with each other. Aditya is like, 'She is her own favourite, who can ever put up with her?'"

Resonating Imtiaz's view

When the interviewers at Indian Express reminded him that his statement might break many hearts, Shahid further said, "If our filmmaker thinks these two will divorce each other, then who am I to come in between? I am just an actor."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is busy with the promotions of Deva along with Pooja Hegde. The film has the Haider actor playing the role of a cop. The film is slated for a grand release all across the country on January 31.