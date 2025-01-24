Shahid Kapoor has a fun and quirky side to himself that is well-appreciated by his fans and followers. He often cracks jokes and shares heart-to-heart talks over Instagram or through the interviews that he does. Even though he might not be that active on Instagram he never misses out on sharing important updates with his online community.

Recently, he took to his Instagram to do a live chat and share updates about Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Arjun Ustara' where he will be working opposite Triptii Dimri for the very first time but she is not the only one that Shahid will be sharing screen space with him for the first time but there is another actor too.

Taking to his Instagram Live, Shahid shared details about his and Bharadwaj's next. The actor mentioned the star cast of the film. According to several reports, Vikrant Massey will be playing the villain in the film, and the movie will also feature Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar. While talking about Hooda, Shahid reminisced about studying with him at the National School of Drama.

Shahid said, "Randeep Hooda is also there. How can I forget? He's my buddy from his NSD days when I also visited. I'm very excited. This is my first time working with Randeep. We've never worked together. Hum logo ne actually bohot saari acting workshops Naseer uncle ke saath (Naseeruddin Shah) saath main ki thi. Voh mera bohot senior tha aur main bohot darta tha usse."

#ShahidKapoor spoke about his next project with Vishal Bhardwaj and revealed that Vikrant Massey will also be a part of the movie ?? pic.twitter.com/H3ymRVANpR — ?????. (@shanaticharsh) January 23, 2025

Talking of the film 'Arjun Ustara', Shahid was reportedly going to portray the character of a don inspired by the real-life figure of Hussain Ustara. Earlier, there were reports that had surfaced about Shahid undergoing extensive training to perform stunts in the film. Not a lot is known about the film but Bollywood fans are excited to see Triptii collaborate with Shahid for the very first time. According to speculation, the film will release in 2025 itself.

Not just 'Arjun Ustara', Shahid has his hands full with another release in 2025 as well- he will be seen in 'Deva' with Pooja Hegde. The film will also star Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait. Deva is going to be out in theatres on January 31.